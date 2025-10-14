The fan who danced on Chris Brown in a video that went viral on social media, over the weekend, has spoken out about the incident. In doing so, she revealed that she had known the iconic singer for a number of years and showed off more of her dance moves.

“Okay, so the crazy part is I’ve known Chris for years now, but that's the first time we interacted in that way. I've worked for him before. I've casted for him before. Just having fun at the club," she explained in a video post. She added that Brown was "dancing with everybody."

When LiveBitez shared the clip, fans in the comments section had mixed feelings on the behavior. “Thats definitely his type. What are we supposed to do with this information?” one user wrote. Another added: “People rather have a moment than a real life time of substance.”

Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

The viral video was taken during an after-party as Chris Brown has been traveling across Europe and North America for his Breezy Bowl XX tour. Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko have joined him as supporting acts. The run of shows kicked off in Amsterdam back in June and will conclude in New Orleans in October. He's performed in Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, and many more cities. His next show will be in Raleigh on Tuesday night.