Fan Who Brazenly Twerked On Chris Brown In Viral Video Speaks Out

Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX - New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 13: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX show at Met Life Stadium on August 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Chris Brown has been performing across Europe and North America for his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.

The fan who danced on Chris Brown in a video that went viral on social media, over the weekend, has spoken out about the incident. In doing so, she revealed that she had known the iconic singer for a number of years and showed off more of her dance moves.

“Okay, so the crazy part is I’ve known Chris for years now, but that's the first time we interacted in that way. I've worked for him before. I've casted for him before. Just having fun at the club," she explained in a video post. She added that Brown was "dancing with everybody."

When LiveBitez shared the clip, fans in the comments section had mixed feelings on the behavior. “Thats definitely his type. What are we supposed to do with this information?” one user wrote. Another added: “People rather have a moment than a real life time of substance.”

Read More: Chris Brown Cancels "Breezy Bowl XX" Memphis Show As His Tour Achieves Lucrative Success

Chris Brown "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

The viral video was taken during an after-party as Chris Brown has been traveling across Europe and North America for his Breezy Bowl XX tour. Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, and Jhené Aiko have joined him as supporting acts. The run of shows kicked off in Amsterdam back in June and will conclude in New Orleans in October. He's performed in Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, and many more cities. His next show will be in Raleigh on Tuesday night.

Following the Raleigh concert, Brown was originally going to perform in Memphis on October 18. He canceled that show, earlier this month, as the venue is undergoing renovations. Oak View Group explained in a statement caught by USA Today: "Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX performance in Memphis on Saturday, October 18 has been canceled. While the renovations at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium continue as planned and on schedule, it has become clear they will also prevent the show from delivering on the exceptional production experience for fans. Refunds will be issued through Ticketmaster.com."

Read More: Cardi B's Fans Go All Out In Viral Meet-And-Greet Photos

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Comments