The collaboration comes after 50 Cent labeled Chris Brown "the best overall artist out" on Instagram, last month.

Chris Brown brought out 50 Cent as a surprise guest during his Breezy Bowl XX show at Manchester's Co-op Live on Sunday night. Brown's been performing across Europe since the beginning of June alongside Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller for the tour.

While performing on stage, Brown said: "My brother flew all the way out here, to celebrate his birthday, my brother came out here, he says he's going to turn the f*** up," according to Manchester Evening News. The legendary New York rapper then treated fans to his hit song, "What Up Gangsta," from 2003's Get Rich or Die Tryin'. The performance for 50 came after he headlined Parklife 2025 on Saturday night.

50 Cent's performance with Chris Brown comes after he voiced his support for the singer when he was arrested and charged with assault in London, last month. The legal drama stemmed from an alleged nightclub attack in which he was accused of hitting a music producer with a tequila bottle.

After Brown got out on bail, 50 shared a picture of him on Instagram. “CB out he made bond. I’m only saying sh*t about him because I think he is the best overall artist out. I watched his whole run!” he wrote in the caption, as caught by Vibe.

Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" Tour

Chris Brown kicked off his Breezy Bowl XX world tour in Amsterdam on June 8. He already headlined shows in Germany and the United Kingdom as well. He'll be performing one more show in Manchester before heading to Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Dublin, Glasgow, and Paris over the next several weeks.

After a short break, Brown will resume the tour with its North American leg in Miami on July 30th. He'll perform across the United States and Canada before wrapping up in Las Vegas on September 20th. In an announcement for the tour back in March, Brown wrote on Instagram: "So excited to be able to share this moment with the world and my amazing fans. I CANT WAIT TO SEE ALL YALLS BEAUTIFUL FACES. IMA TAKE YALL THREW THESE ERAS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY GIVE YALL MY HEART AND SOUL.”

