50 Cent Celebrates Chris Brown Making Bail By Labeling Him One Of The Best Ever

BY Cole Blake 1366 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Chris Brown was arrested in London for assault, last week, after an alleged incident at the nightclub, Tape.

50 Cent celebrated Chris Brown getting out of jail on bail in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer agreed to pay £5 million for his freedom after authorities in London arrested him and charged him with assault, last week. The legal trouble stemmed from an incident at the Tape nightclub where he allegedly attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle.

Sharing a picture of Chris Brown, 50 wrote in the caption on Instagram: "CB out he made bond, I’m only saying sh*t about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run!" Fans joined in the celebration in the comments section. "Chris Brown doesn’t make music, he makes magic," one user wrote. Another added: "If 50 says good things about you then you are good indeed." Plenty more left behind fire emojis and other reactions.

As for Chris Brown's bail package, he is required to pay up £4 million immediately while eventually handing over another £1 million in seven days. Additionally, he must live at a specific address known to the court, not contact the alleged victim, not visit the Tape nightclub, and not apply for international travel documents. When not traveling for specific tour dates, he must forfeit his passport as well.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Kid Cudi Ahead Of Diddy Trial Testimony

Chris Brown World Tour

Chris Brown's arrest came right before he was set to embark on his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour. It kicks off in Amsterdam on June 8th with more dates in Manchester, London, Dublin, Paris, and other European cities. Brown returns to the United States on July 30th for a show in Miami. The tour will wrap up in Memphis on October 18th. Jhene AikoBryson Tiller, and Summer Walker will be joining him on various dates.

Brown will next appear in court on June 20th. The hearing will come between shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 19th and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 21st.

Read More: Chris Brown Calls For Freedom Of Tory Lanez Following Frightening Prison Stabbing

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails Hosts "The Lost Warhols" Collection Music Chris Brown Granted £5 Million Bail In London Assault Case 1.7K
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Excitedly Breaks His Silence After Being Granted Bail In UK Assault Case 1217
50 Cent Reacts Chris Brown Arrest Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reacts To Chris Brown’s Arrest Over Alleged Nightclub Assault 10.7K
HoodyBaby Charged Alleged Assault Chris Brown Hip Hop News Music HoodyBaby Charged In Connection To Alleged Nightclub Assault With Chris Brown 955