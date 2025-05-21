50 Cent celebrated Chris Brown getting out of jail on bail in a post on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer agreed to pay £5 million for his freedom after authorities in London arrested him and charged him with assault, last week. The legal trouble stemmed from an incident at the Tape nightclub where he allegedly attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle.

Sharing a picture of Chris Brown, 50 wrote in the caption on Instagram: "CB out he made bond, I’m only saying sh*t about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run!" Fans joined in the celebration in the comments section. "Chris Brown doesn’t make music, he makes magic," one user wrote. Another added: "If 50 says good things about you then you are good indeed." Plenty more left behind fire emojis and other reactions.

As for Chris Brown's bail package, he is required to pay up £4 million immediately while eventually handing over another £1 million in seven days. Additionally, he must live at a specific address known to the court, not contact the alleged victim, not visit the Tape nightclub, and not apply for international travel documents. When not traveling for specific tour dates, he must forfeit his passport as well.

Read More: 50 Cent Clowns Kid Cudi Ahead Of Diddy Trial Testimony

Chris Brown World Tour

Chris Brown's arrest came right before he was set to embark on his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour. It kicks off in Amsterdam on June 8th with more dates in Manchester, London, Dublin, Paris, and other European cities. Brown returns to the United States on July 30th for a show in Miami. The tour will wrap up in Memphis on October 18th. Jhene Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker will be joining him on various dates.

Brown will next appear in court on June 20th. The hearing will come between shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 19th and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 21st.