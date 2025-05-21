Chris Brown Granted £5 Million Bail In London Assault Case

Chris Brown has finally gotten out of jail in his London assault case as his world tour is set to begin next month.

Chris Brown has been granted bail after being arrested and charged with assault in London, last week. According to BBC, the legal trouble stemmed from a night out at the Tape nightclub where he allegedly attacked a music producer with a tequila bottle.

At a hearing on Wednesday, a judge ordered Brown to pay a £5 million security fee to the court to ensure his return. £4 million is due immediately while another £1 million is due in seven days. He'll forfeit return on that payment if he breaches the conditions of his bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he must live at a specific address known to the court, not contact the alleged victim, not visit the Tape nightclub, and not apply for international travel documents. When not traveling for specific tour dates, he must forfeit his passport as well. Further details on the exact conditions are unavailable.

Chris Brown Tour Update

The news on his release from jail comes in time for him to kick off his Breezy Bowl XX World Tour in Amsterdam on June 8th. He'll be performing in Manchester, London, Dublin, Paris, and more European cities before returning to the United States on July 30th for a show in Miami. The tour will wrap up in Memphis on October 18th. Throughout the tour, Jhene Aiko, Bryson Tiller, and Summer Walker will be joining him on various dates.

In between his concerts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on June 19th and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 21st, Brown will be returning to court for his next hearing in the case on .June 20th.

The alleged assault in London is far from the first time Chris Brown has dealt with legal issues. Back in 2009, he infamously pleaded guilty to felony assault after a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. In the years since, there have been various other allegations, controversies, and arrests as well.

