Jhene Aiko

Following in the footsteps of the Rihannas and Ciaras of the music industry, Jhené Aiko is the latest woman to take hip-hop world by storm. She has released one mixtape and one EP, and since her breakout 2011 mixtape ‘Sailing Souls’, she has collaborated with Vince Staples, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Miguel, Gucci Mane, Drake, K. Roosevelt, Kanye West, Big Sean, Schoolboy Q, Casey Veggies, Wale, Logic, and J. Cole. In 2013, Aiko appeared on Drake’s hit album ‘Nothing Was the Same’, and has since announced that she is working on her first studio-album ‘Souled Out’. The highly anticipated album is expected to be released in May, 2014. Keep on the lookout for the release of what should be a star-studded track list.