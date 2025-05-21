Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next?

Sometimes, it feels like trouble follows Chris Brown, no matter the country he’s in. The 36-year-old R&B star has been released on bail this morning after his arrest in the UK, according to People. Authorities have held him in custody since May 15th, 2025 in connection with an alleged altercation at a London nightclub in February. Police charged Brown with causing grievous bodily harm to producer Abraham Diaw, who was alleged attacked with a bottle by the singer. The arrest arrived just before Brown was set to embark on his Breezy Bowl World Tour. Here’s everything we know about the arrest and his bail.

The Arrest & Charges

Brown was arrested on May 15, 2025, at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, Greater Manchester, upon his arrival in the UK for his upcoming Breezy Bowl XX tour. The arrest was linked to an alleged incident in February 2023 at Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair district, where Brown is accused of attacking music producer Abraham Diaw with a tequila bottle, followed by punching and kicking him. The alleged assault was reportedly captured on surveillance footage. Brown was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, a serious offense under UK law that carries a maximum penalty of 16 years in prison. Initially, he was denied bail due to the severity of the charges and was remanded in custody.

Bail Granted With Conditions

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 16: Chris Brown performs onstage during the 11:11 tour at Toyota Center on July 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

On May 21, 2025, Brown was granted bail by Southwark Crown Court in London. The bail was set at £5 million ($6.7 million), with £4 million required immediately and the remaining £1 million due within seven days. As part of his bail conditions, Brown must reside at an address known to the court, surrender his passport (except for travel related to his tour), avoid contact with the alleged victim, and not visit the Tape nightclub.

The court's decision to grant bail allows Brown to proceed with his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album. The tour is scheduled to kick off on June 8 in Amsterdam and includes dates across Europe and North America.

Brown's next court appearance is scheduled for June 20, 2025, at Southwark Crown Court. This date falls between his performances in Cardiff on June 19 and London on June 21. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

Co-Defendant & Additional Allegations

Omololu Akinlolu, known by his stage name HoodyBaby and a friend of Brown, has also been charged in connection with the alleged assault. Both men are required to appear in court on June 20.

The incident has also led to a lawsuit against Live Nation, Brown's label Sony Music, and RCA Records. The suit alleges that these entities "intentionally, or in the alternative negligently," took advantage of Brown's "bad-boy persona" to market and promote the tour, thereby enabling the alleged assault.

Public Reaction and Tour Implications

Following his release, Brown posted on his Instagram Story: "FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZYBOWL." This message indicates his intention to proceed with the tour despite the ongoing legal issues.

Legal experts have noted that if Brown were to cancel any of his UK tour dates due to the legal proceedings, he could face significant financial penalties, including potential lawsuits from promoters and insurers for breach of contract.

Who Is Abraham Diaw?

Abraham "Abe" Diaw is a music executive and producer based in Florence, Italy. He is a notable figure in the local entertainment scene, often referring to himself as "The boss of Florence, Italy Night Life" on his social media profiles. Diaw manages public relations for several prominent clubs in Florence, including Babylon CLUB, SpaceClub Firenze, YAB – Official, and XO Club & Lounge. He also runs his own label, Onegodmusic, through which he has collaborated with various upcoming artists.

In February 2023, Diaw was allegedly assaulted by Chris Brown at Tape nightclub in London. According to Diaw, Brown struck him multiple times on the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila and then "ruthlessly" stomped on him and kicked him in the back of the neck, leaving him unconscious for approximately 30 seconds. Diaw claims he suffered severe injuries, including head lacerations and torn ligaments in his leg, resulting in permanent damage and emotional distress.

In October 2023, Diaw filed a civil lawsuit against Brown, seeking £12 million ($16 million) in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the attack caused significant physical and emotional harm, and Diaw is also pursuing claims against Brown's tour promoter, Live Nation, and his record labels, Sony Music and RCA Records, for their alleged role in enabling the incident.

Chris Brown's "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, is set to proceed despite the ongoing legal proceedings. The tour kicks off on June 8, 2025, in Amsterdam and includes multiple dates across Europe and North America.

In the UK, Brown is scheduled to perform in Manchester on June 15 and 16, Cardiff on June 19, London on June 21 and 22, Birmingham on June 26, Dublin on June 28, Glasgow on July 1, and Paris on July 5. His next court appearance is set for June 20 at Southwark Crown Court in London, falling between his Cardiff and London performances.

The North American leg of the tour begins on July 30 in Miami, with stops in cities including Tampa, Hershey, Detroit, Washington, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Arlington, St. Louis, Houston, Phoenix, Inglewood, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, San Antonio, Orlando, Birmingham, Raleigh, and concludes on October 14.

As part of his bail conditions, Brown is permitted to travel internationally for tour-related activities but must surrender his passport when not on tour. He is also required to reside at an address known to the court, avoid contact with the alleged victim and co-defendant, and not visit the Tape nightclub.