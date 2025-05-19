Bow Wow Rallies For Chris Brown's Freedom After U.K. Arrest

Chris Brown Visits BET's "106 &amp; Park"
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Chris Borwn (r) visits BET's "106 &amp; Park" with host Bow Wow at BET Studios on April 1, 2013, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Bow Wow and Chris Brown have created a list of hit songs together such as "Shortie Like Mine" and "Ain't Thinkin' Bout You."

Bow Wow and Chris Brown have a new song, "Use Me," climbing the charts right now. Bow calls for the freedom of his friend after Brown was arrested and detained in London over the weekend.

Chris Brown was arrested for a nightclub altercation in 2023, where the singer hit a producer over the head with a tequila bottle. The singer was arrested while touring the country on his Breezy Bowl XX Tour.

Bow Wow took to Instagram on Sunday to protest the freedom of his friend and collaborator. "Yo it got way too crazy my anxiety start kicking in I had to take a break go into the movies with my Auntie," said Bow. "That's how I really do it. I ain't been to the movie in so long, so I'm really really excited about this. Um... on another note Free Breezy, Free Breezy, Free Breezy. Y'all know we gonna get on it until it actually happens. It's unfortante situation."

Bow Wow continued: "You know, my man went over to Manchester to start rehearsal for the tour. For the Breezy Bowl. They wouldn't let my dog be great. One thing I do know, he'll be out in no time. He'll be back doing what he do best. Like I said, my dog ain't bothered nobody. That man been out the media, the press for a minute. He just want to tour, please his fans, and take care of his kids... Shout out to my boy, Brown."

Bow Wow Chris Brown

Chris Brown was denied bond. The singer will be detained until June, according to multiple reports. There is no word if the situation will postpone the tour.

The Breezy Bowl XX Tour is a world that celebrates the singer's legacy. The tour will also feature Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller. Breezy added more dates to the tour in February, heading to multiple countries.

