Earlier this week, Chris Brown ran into some unexpected legal problems during his trip to the United Kingdom. He was arrested over an incident that allegedly took place back in 2023 at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. Music producer Abe Diaw alleges that Brown hit him over the head with a bottle several times, and continued to assault him once he was on the ground.

Allegedly, Diaw also had to be hospitalized for his injuries. He sued Brown in October of that year for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician were named as co-defendants in the suit.

Now, it appears as though the other musician in question is facing legal repercussions for the incident. TMZ reports that Dallas rapper HoodyBaby has been hit with a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, the same charge Brown is facing, and is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (May 17).

Chris Brown Arrested 2025

Singer Chris Brown performing at Crypto.com Arena on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)

As for Brown, he was denied bail during a court appearance yesterday, meaning he'll remain behind bars at least until his next hearing. At the time of writing, his next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 13, days after he was supposed to kick off his "Breezy Bowl" tour in Amsterdam.

Unfortunately, it looks like there will be some disappointed fans in the Netherlands. Brown's team has yet to address his arrest, or what it means for the tour.

As expected, Brown's arrested has earned big reactions from supporters and peers, including 50 Cent. The mogul took to Instagram yesterday to react to news of the R&B icon being denied bail. "Damn they doing CB dirty, they knew about this case for 2 years. This is gonna f*ck up the whole tour. WTF going on !" he wrote.