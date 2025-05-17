HoodyBaby Charged In Connection To Alleged Nightclub Assault With Chris Brown

BY Caroline Fisher 160 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
HoodyBaby Charged Alleged Assault Chris Brown Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 06: Chris Brown performs onstage during the Lovers &amp; Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Chris Brown was recently arrested in the United Kingdom and charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Earlier this week, Chris Brown ran into some unexpected legal problems during his trip to the United Kingdom. He was arrested over an incident that allegedly took place back in 2023 at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. Music producer Abe Diaw alleges that Brown hit him over the head with a bottle several times, and continued to assault him once he was on the ground.

Allegedly, Diaw also had to be hospitalized for his injuries. He sued Brown in October of that year for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician were named as co-defendants in the suit.

Now, it appears as though the other musician in question is facing legal repercussions for the incident. TMZ reports that Dallas rapper HoodyBaby has been hit with a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, the same charge Brown is facing, and is set to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court today (May 17).

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Chris Brown’s Arrest Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Chris Brown Arrested 2025
Chris Brown performing at Crypto.com Arena.
Singer Chris Brown performing at Crypto.com Arena on August 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla DeLaura/Getty Images)

As for Brown, he was denied bail during a court appearance yesterday, meaning he'll remain behind bars at least until his next hearing. At the time of writing, his next hearing is scheduled to take place on June 13, days after he was supposed to kick off his "Breezy Bowl" tour in Amsterdam.

Unfortunately, it looks like there will be some disappointed fans in the Netherlands. Brown's team has yet to address his arrest, or what it means for the tour.

As expected, Brown's arrested has earned big reactions from supporters and peers, including 50 Cent. The mogul took to Instagram yesterday to react to news of the R&B icon being denied bail. "Damn they doing CB dirty, they knew about this case for 2 years. This is gonna f*ck up the whole tour. WTF going on !" he wrote.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Got Jealous Of Chris Brown Because He Was Dancing With Cassie

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Reacts Chris Brown Arrest Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Reacts To Chris Brown’s Arrest Over Alleged Nightclub Assault 1.6K
Chris Brown Denied Bail Music News Music Chris Brown Denied Bail After U.K. Arrest For Alleged Nightclub Attack 1.9K
Chris Brown Charged Grievous Bodily Harm UK Prison Music News Music Chris Brown Officially Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm While In U.K. Prison 2.5K
Chris Brown Performs At The O2 Arena Music Chris Brown Faces New Lawsuit Over London Nightclub Altercation 1236