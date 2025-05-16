Earlier this week, Chris Brown fans were shocked to learn that he was arrested in the United Kingdom. Reportedly, his arrest stems from an incident that took place back in 2023 at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square. Music producer Abe Diaw accused Brown of hitting him over the head multiple times with a bottle, and continuing the alleged assault once he was on the ground.

Diaw alleges that he had to be hospitalized as a result. He filed a lawsuit against Brown in October of 2023 for alleged assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Live Nation, Sony, RCA Records, and another musician were named as co-defendants in the suit.

Brown has officially been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm. This morning, a Manchester judge denied him bail. This means he'll remain behind bars at least until his next hearing, which is currently scheduled for June 13.

Chris Brown Arrested 2025

Today (May 16), 50 Cent took to Instagram to weigh in on the arrest, noting how it's likely to disrupt his upcoming "Breezy Bowl" tour. "Damn they doing CB dirty, they knew about this case for 2 years. This is gonna f*ck up the whole tour. WTF going on ! @50centaction @bransoncognac," he wrote. At the time of writing, Brown's team has yet to publicly address his arrest. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what this means for the tour.

It was originally scheduled to kick off in Amsterdam on June 8, days before his June 13 hearing.