Chris Brown is facing a few legal troubles at the moment, but his biggest challenge is overseas. This Thursday (May 15), law enforcement in the United Kingdom arrested him for an alleged physical assault. Now, according to TMZ, the singer has officially been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Per Reuters, he will remain in police custody ahead of his next court date, which Judge Joanne Hirst reportedly set for June 13 in London. Brown appeared in Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday (May 16) to receive this charge.

In addition, the Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS London North outlined next steps. Adele Kelly confirmed Chris Brown's charge and remarked that case proceedings "are active... he has the right to a fair trial." Also, she asked folks to not share commentary or information on the Internet "which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Chris Brown Arrested 2025

Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Chris Brown was arrested for an alleged altercation at a London nightclub from a few years ago. Police took him into custody at a Manchester hotel shortly after his private jet arrived in England.

The alleged brawl happened in February of 2023 and involved music producer Abe Diaw. At the Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair section, Breezy allegedly attacked Diaw with a bottle, punched him, and kicked him.

Abe Diaw sued Chris Brown for this alleged incident the very same year, but it supposedly went nowhere in court due to a lack of response. The producer claimed this alleged beating sent him to the hospital. After this arrest, Diaw's attorney Ryan J. Daneshrad issued a statement to TMZ.

"The injuries sustained are serious," Daneshrad expressed. "We are pursuing all legal remedies to hold him accountable. At this time, we will let the facts speak for themselves through the proper legal channels."