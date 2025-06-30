Chris Brown Gets Lawsuit For Alleged Assault Dismissed, But There's A Catch

Chris Brown is getting a big break in his current legal predicament amid the success of his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour.

Chris Brown has had a lot of legal trouble throughout his career, whether that's for more controversial or unfortunate reasons. However, when it comes to recent accusations against him about an alleged assault at a London nightclub, it seems like he's one step closer to leaving that behind... In part.

According to TMZ, Breezy's accuser Abe Diaw, a music producer, recently filed documents asking a Los Angeles County judge to dismiss his lawsuit against the singer. For those unaware, Diaw previously accused Brown in 2023 of allegedly hitting him with a bottle of tequila at London's TAPE nightclub.

Now, it seems like both parties reached a settlement in this matter. Per reported court documents, the producer wants the court to dismiss his lawsuit with prejudice, preventing a potential refile and suggesting a settlement came into play. At press time, no concrete information exists concerning the terms of a presumed settlement.

In addition, the accusations against Chris Brown allege that he "ruthlessly stomped" on Diaw after allegedly hitting him with the tequila bottle three times. We will see if or when the judge approves of this dismissal.

Why Did Chris Brown Go To Jail?
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

So, you may be wondering... What's the catch? Well, while this civil contention seems to be on its way to full resolution, Chris Brown's criminal case over this alleged incident remains open. You may remember how authorities in the United Kingdom arrested him earlier this year shortly after arriving in the country ahead of his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour.

Furthermore, prosecutors reportedly charged the Virginia native with assault and possession of a weapon. Following a controversial denial of bail, he eventually secured this bond and pleaded not guilty in court.

Brown will still be able to tour as normal, and it's been a pretty massive success so far across Europe. However, he must comply with all court dates in the U.K., along with other considerations.

With all this in mind, C.B. is not out of the woods yet when it comes to this alleged assault. We will see in due time how his criminal case proceeds, and whether or not we will get more information about the civil developments.

