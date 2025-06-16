Chris Brown Cheekily Thanks Manchester Jail At UK Show After Controversial Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 444 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chris Brown Thanks Manchester Jail UK Show Arrest Music News
Jan 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper Saweetie, fashion designer Tracey Mills and singer-songwriter Chris Brown attend the game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Chris Brown was accused of an alleged assault at a nightclub in the UK, and he spent a few days at a Manchester prison before bail.

Chris Brown recently kicked off his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, starting his trek in Europe. He recently performed in Manchester in the United Kingdom on Sunday (June 15), and has another show later today (Monday, June 16). At one point of the concert, Breezy took some time to crack a joke about his recent stay in a Manchester prison.

"Aye, thank you to the jail, y'all was really nice," he expressed onstage, per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. led to a lot of laughter and other exclamations from fans. For those unaware, Chris Brown was arrested for an alleged assault in the UK, which allegedly happened back in February of 2023.

The allegations are the following: he allegedly attacked producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle of tequila before punching and kicking him. Brown's charges of grievous bodily harm with intent carry a maximum penalty of 16 years in prison. Authorities released Chris Brown on a $6.7 million bail after a few days behind bars.

We will see how that legal case develops over time, especially with this "Breezy Bowl XX" tour in the background. Maybe it won't have much of an impact on how his case develops, but it's hard to restrict a superstar.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Chris Brown Manchester Concert

This recent cheeky joke onstage follows other big Chris Brown moments for "Breezy Bowl XX." At this very same Manchester show, he brought out 50 Cent as a special guest. The G-Unit mogul has been very supportive of the Virginia native as of late, especially amid his controversial legal troubles.

"CB out he made bond, I’m only saying s**t about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run!" 50 shared on Instagram.

Of course, fans continue to debate this legal situation and other elements of Brown's public image online. But throughout it all, it seems like he's taking it in stride either way.

With all that in mind, we will see whether or not Chris Brown decides to speak on his arrest again or if he will let the "Breezy Bowl XX" tour run its course without many extra salacious narratives.

Read More: Tory Lanez's Team Claims That He Will Be Freed "Later This Year"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tycoon Music Festival Music Chris Brown Released On $6.7M Bail: What Happens Next? 4.1K
In My Feelz Festival 2022 Music Chris Brown Excitedly Breaks His Silence After Being Granted Bail In UK Assault Case 1.8K
Chris Brown and Trey Songz "Between The Sheets" Tour - Brooklyn Music Chris Brown Brings Out 50 Cent For A Surprise Performance In Manchester 1113
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere Music 50 Cent Celebrates Chris Brown Making Bail By Labeling Him One Of The Best Ever 2.6K