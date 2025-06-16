Chris Brown recently kicked off his "Breezy Bowl XX" world tour, starting his trek in Europe. He recently performed in Manchester in the United Kingdom on Sunday (June 15), and has another show later today (Monday, June 16). At one point of the concert, Breezy took some time to crack a joke about his recent stay in a Manchester prison.

"Aye, thank you to the jail, y'all was really nice," he expressed onstage, per The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. led to a lot of laughter and other exclamations from fans. For those unaware, Chris Brown was arrested for an alleged assault in the UK, which allegedly happened back in February of 2023.

The allegations are the following: he allegedly attacked producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle of tequila before punching and kicking him. Brown's charges of grievous bodily harm with intent carry a maximum penalty of 16 years in prison. Authorities released Chris Brown on a $6.7 million bail after a few days behind bars.

We will see how that legal case develops over time, especially with this "Breezy Bowl XX" tour in the background. Maybe it won't have much of an impact on how his case develops, but it's hard to restrict a superstar.

Chris Brown Manchester Concert

This recent cheeky joke onstage follows other big Chris Brown moments for "Breezy Bowl XX." At this very same Manchester show, he brought out 50 Cent as a special guest. The G-Unit mogul has been very supportive of the Virginia native as of late, especially amid his controversial legal troubles.

"CB out he made bond, I’m only saying s**t about him because I think he is the best over all artist out. I watched his whole run!" 50 shared on Instagram.

Of course, fans continue to debate this legal situation and other elements of Brown's public image online. But throughout it all, it seems like he's taking it in stride either way.