Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Tory Lanez and his team have done a lot this year to change the public narrative around his incarceration. However, not all of this relates to the actual Megan Thee Stallion drama and their claims of innocence. Another shocking development they must contend with is Tory Lanez's prison stabbing last month.

According to AllHipHop, the Brampton artist's spokesperson Diana London blasted how the media represented this scary situation. She reportedly blasted TMZ for airing a phone interview with Tory Lanez's stabber, Santino Casio, that allegedly spread a false narrative.

"TMZ, of all people, give this disgusting, vile human being a platform to spew those lies when this man [Tory], at that point, [was] in a bed in the hospital fighting for his life," London reportedly stated. "And we have to defend, instead of talking about the well-being of this man who’s innocent already and who is a victim of many people in the system who railroaded this guy."

For those unaware, the stabber claimed that he acted in self-defense. This was after hearing that Lanez allegedly put a bounty on him. He claimed they were on good terms before Tory allegedly showed him a weapon and threatened him. That's what allegedly caused the stabbing. Also, Casio alleged that the Canadian artist stabbed him in the leg during the altercation.

When Is Tory Lanez Getting Out?

June 10, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tory Lanez performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, June 10, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey Media Group via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Why in the hell would Tory want to kill someone when he literally could be pardoned or get out of prison?" Tory Lanez's representative reportedly questioned. "He has everything to lose at this point."

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez continues to fight for his freedom and claim he's innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case despite his conviction. For now, it has been a battle mostly in the court of public opinion rather than any newly filed evidence.

"Tory voluntarily gave his DNA," Diana London reportedly said of the case. "Because they were like, 'Would you come in and do a swab?' And he was like, 'Yeah, absolutely.' Because he knew that his fingerprints weren’t on that gun. It wasn’t his gun." We will see how that whole situation concludes...

Tory Lanez was transferred to a new prison after the stabbing. No updates have emerged in his appeal, so he still has his original release date of sometime around 2033, with parole reportedly opening up in 2029.