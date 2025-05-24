Tory Lanez was reportedly transferred to another prison facility recently following a brutal stabbing he suffered earlier this May. A fellow inmate at the California Correctional Institution stabbed him 14 times behind bars, and the alleged culprit is speaking out.

TMZ spoke to Santino Casio, the man prison authorities claim stabbed the Brampton artist. Casio had a life sentence before this incident and explained his view of the situation.

Santino alleges that he thought Lanez had put a bounty on his head and wanted him dead in prison. A little while after he heard these rumors, Casio ran into Tory and thought he saw a lump in his pocket, raising suspicions that the rapper and singer had a weapon. That's when he alleges he attacked Tory Lanez, although he says he didn't try to kill him.

The two allegedly used to be cool as cell neighbors, and Casio said things didn't need to go this far. But he also said that he felt that Tory threatened his life, and that they made their decisions and now have to live with them.

Anna Luna

Also, Santino Casio alleges he did not emerge unharmed from the Tory Lanez stabbing. He claims he had a stab wound in his leg, which suggests the MC may have had a weapon that he attacked him with. However, prison officials allegedly did not recover any weapons from the scene, which confused Casio.

"The recent attempt on his life was savage and ferocious, underscoring the clear and present danger he faces while incarcerated," Lanez's legal team reportedly told TMZ. "Any claim to the contrary particularly from an individual serving a life sentence for heinous crimes is not only baseless but an absurd fabrication. [...] His continued confinement is both a miscarriage of justice and a threat to his safety. He must be released immediately."