Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Receives Official GS Images

BY Ben Atkinson 32 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-lakers-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” is set to release in February, and early GS images reveal a bold purple and gold colorway inspired by Los Angeles.

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” is officially set to drop in February, and early grade school images are already giving fans plenty to talk about. While this pair isn’t an official Los Angeles Lakers collaboration, the color story makes the inspiration obvious.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lakers" will be released in February 2026.

Jordan Brand leans heavily into rich purple tones, paired with gold accents that nod directly to the franchise’s iconic palette. It’s a look that feels bold without crossing into costume territory.

This release continues Jordan Brand’s recent run of team-inspired Air Jordan 4s that feel wearable beyond game day. The silhouette remains untouched, sticking to the classic AJ4 shape that continues to age well across generations.

What makes this pair interesting is how confident the color blocking feels. Purple dominates the upper, while black, grey, and sail tones help ground the design and keep it versatile.

Read More: Steph Curry Wears Penny Foamposites And Sparks Nike Rumors

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Official Images
air-jordan-4-lakers-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a deep purple upper that immediately stands out without feeling overwhelming. Black mesh panels and wings add contrast and structure across the midfoot.

Grey accents appear on the eyelets and outsole, balancing the brighter tones nicely. A sail midsole softens the look and gives it a slightly vintage feel. Gold Jumpman branding pops on the tongue and heel, tying everything back to the Lakers theme.

Black laces keep the color blocking clean and wearable. The materials look smooth and consistent throughout, with a premium finish across the upper. It feels bold, sporty, and unmistakably rooted in Jordan Brand DNA.

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Retail Price

So far, only GS images have surfaced, leaving adult sizing details and additional looks still up in the air. That hasn’t stopped early buzz, especially among fans who missed out on past Lakers-themed Jordans.

If the adult pairs mirror what we’re seeing here, this could be one of the more memorable Air Jordan 4 drops of the year. Expect more images and official confirmation soon as February approaches.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-lakers-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-lakers-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Pink Thunder” First Look Surfaces

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-mvp-92-gs-oil-grey-viotech-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan MVP 92 GS Shines In "Oil Grey/Viotech" 2.1K
Air Jordan XX Launch Party Sneakers Every Air Jordan Dropping In December 2025 11.3K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 4 GS “Pure Platinum” Receives Retailer Photos 947
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers The Air Jordan 4 GS Goes Luxury In "Pure Platinum" 543
Comments 0