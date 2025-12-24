Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Receives Official GS Images

The Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” is officially set to drop in February, and early grade school images are already giving fans plenty to talk about. While this pair isn’t an official Los Angeles Lakers collaboration, the color story makes the inspiration obvious.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lakers" will be released in February 2026.

Jordan Brand leans heavily into rich purple tones, paired with gold accents that nod directly to the franchise’s iconic palette. It’s a look that feels bold without crossing into costume territory.

This release continues Jordan Brand’s recent run of team-inspired Air Jordan 4s that feel wearable beyond game day. The silhouette remains untouched, sticking to the classic AJ4 shape that continues to age well across generations.

What makes this pair interesting is how confident the color blocking feels. Purple dominates the upper, while black, grey, and sail tones help ground the design and keep it versatile.

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Official Images

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a deep purple upper that immediately stands out without feeling overwhelming. Black mesh panels and wings add contrast and structure across the midfoot.

Grey accents appear on the eyelets and outsole, balancing the brighter tones nicely. A sail midsole softens the look and gives it a slightly vintage feel. Gold Jumpman branding pops on the tongue and heel, tying everything back to the Lakers theme.

Black laces keep the color blocking clean and wearable. The materials look smooth and consistent throughout, with a premium finish across the upper. It feels bold, sporty, and unmistakably rooted in Jordan Brand DNA.

Air Jordan 4 “Lakers” Retail Price

So far, only GS images have surfaced, leaving adult sizing details and additional looks still up in the air. That hasn’t stopped early buzz, especially among fans who missed out on past Lakers-themed Jordans.

If the adult pairs mirror what we’re seeing here, this could be one of the more memorable Air Jordan 4 drops of the year. Expect more images and official confirmation soon as February approaches.

Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $220 when they are released.

Image via Nike