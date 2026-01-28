Official Images Arrive Of The Air Jordan 4 Retro "Lakeshow"

Official images of the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" have finally arrived. Jordan Brand is paying tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers with this purple and gold colorway. The timing is perfect with NBA All-Star Weekend happening in LA this February.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" is going to drop on March 7th, 2026.

This is one of the most anticipated releases of early 2026 for sure. The "Lakeshow" features a premium purple nubuck upper covering most of the shoe.

That rich purple tone matches the Lakers' iconic team colors perfectly throughout. Black netting appears on the side panels and tongue keeping things classic Jordan 4. Grey accents hit the eyelets and lace wings adding subtle contrast to the design.

The real standout is the bright gold Jumpman logo on the tongue tab. Gold also appears on the Nike Air branding on the heel in a distressed finish.

Those Lakers colors of purple and gold work incredibly well on the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Black laces complete the look while tying everything together nicely across the upper.

Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" Images

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" Retail Price

Jordan Brand is doing a special All-Star Weekend release in February first for LA locals. Then a wider global release will follow in March for everyone else worldwide. This two-phase drop strategy builds hype while giving LA fans first access to their team's colorway.

Also, the retail price of the Air Jordan 4 "Lakeshow" will be $220 when they are relesed.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike