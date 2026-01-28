Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal” Limited To Very Few Pairs

BY Ben Atkinson
Image via hanzuying
The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sport Royal" drops soon and is limited to just 15,000 pairs.

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Sport Royal" is one of February's biggest drops. This triple collaboration brings together three iconic names in sneaker culture right now.

SneakerAlertHD reports the Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal” is releasing in February 2026.

Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design and Union Los Angeles are teaming up with Jordan Brand. The result is a sneaker that's already generating massive hype before it even releases. What makes this release even more intense is the extremely limited production numbers.

Reports indicate this colorway is limited to just 15,000 pairs worldwide for the entire release. That's an incredibly small quantity for a collaboration of this magnitude and scale. Getting a pair is going to be extremely tough for most sneakerheads.

The "Sport Royal" colorway features a classic blue and black color blocking scheme. Royal blue leather covers the toe box, heel, and collar areas of the shoe. Black leather fills in the mid-panels and Swoosh creating that timeless Jordan 1 look.

Union LA's signature vintage aesthetic is present with the aged midsole and worn details. The stitching and construction show that deconstructed Union style everyone loves from their previous releases. This isn't just slapping three logos together but a thoughtful design collaboration overall.

Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal”

The images show a clean Sport Royal blue and black colorway on the classic Jordan 1 High silhouette. Royal blue leather covers the toe box, heel, and collar area with a nice tumbled texture.

Also black leather runs through the shoes, with that iconic black Swoosh cutting across. White leather side panels provide contrast and keep things from getting too dark or heavy.

Also you can see Fragment's lightning bolt logo subtly placed on the lateral heel in black. The collar has that vintage cream that Union is known for.

There's Union LA stitching visible near the ankle area with their signature tag details. The overall construction looks premium with quality leather materials throughout every panel. These outdoor shots on the gravel really show off how the colors look in natural lighting.

