R. Kelly Removed From Solitary Confinement, Shown In New Prison Pic

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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R Kelly Removed Solitary Confinement New Prison Picture
Feb 22, 2019; Chicago, Il, USA; A handout booking photo provided by the Chicago Police Department of R&B singer R. Kelly who's official name is Robert Kelly. Kelly turned himself in and was arrested after being charged with 10 alleged counts of class two felony criminal sexual abuse ranging from 1998 to 2010. Mandatory Credit: Handout Photo/Chicago Police Department via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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R. Kelly had been placed in solitary confinement after prison officials found a retired warden's phone number in his cell.

R. Kelly got a massive obstacle in his fight for a new trial when prison officials at the North Carolina institution he's serving time at discovered the phone number of a retired warden in his jail cell. This led to solitary confinement. As it turns out, however, it seems like he won't have to worry about this anymore.

According to the Los Angeles Magazine, authorities released the singer from solitary confinement after two weeks at the federal correctional institution's Special Housing Unit. Officials were conducting an internal review of the situation in that time frame. Per the outlet, his lawyer Beau Brindley said the inquiry did not discover any issues.

"Mr. Kelly has been released from special housing. No impropriety whatsoever was found with respect to his possession of the telephone number of a former prison official," he reportedly stated. "He was kept in special housing for approximately two weeks without legitimate cause before the facility was compelled to release him."

This news comes amid a new prison photo of R. Kelly that surfaced this weekend, caught by XXL on Instagram. In it, you can see him standing back-to-back with another inmate with his arms crossed.

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How Many Years Did R. Kelly Get In Prison?

Per Brindley, his client secured the phone number in question via a prison mentorship program and kept in contact with the retired warden after he took his leave. "Under BOP standards of employee conduct, [current or former] staff are prohibited from showing partiality toward or becoming personally involved with inmates or former inmates," former federal prison official Dr. DeWayne Hendrix told Los Angeles Magazine.

Of course, the new prison photo in question is likely from outside of this timeline. Now that he's out of solitary confinement, though, we could get more in the future.

Meanwhile, more R. Kelly allegations are floating around thanks to survivor Reshona Landfair, who appeared in the singer's infamous sex tape. She reflected on the notoriety she garnered and how folks laughed at her expense.

Amid all this, Kelly will continue to serve the remainder of 31 years in prison for sex trafficking, racketeering, forced labor, and other convictions. R. Kelly's scheduled prison release date is for January 31 of 2046, according to XXL.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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