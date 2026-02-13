R. Kelly Sent To Solitary Confinement Amid Fight For New Trial

R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: R. Kelly appears at a hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building May 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
R. Kelly's plans to prepare his reply brief as he fights for a new trial were thwarted after being thrown into solitary confinement.

R. Kelly just put a wrench in his own plans to get a new trial. The disgraced singer and songwriter got himself thrown into solitary confinement at FCI in Butner, North Carolina. According to Grouchy Greg Watkins of AllHipHop, the exact infraction he committed was not disclosed, however.

For those unversed, solitary confinement, or what's sometimes referred to as the SHU or "the hole," is a wing in prison that comes with strict regulations. Prisoners sent here spend 23 hours a day inside a cell and have very limited access to a phone, in-person visits, and legal materials.

The latter is extremely important in R. Kelly's case because he's currently fighting for a new trial. Beau Brindley, the performer's attorney, was informed of this update about 30 minutes before his arrival at the prison. He was heading there to review some materials that were tied into Kelly’s motion.

But even after Brindley finally got to chat with him, they weren't able to discuss the matter at hand.

When Is R. Kelly Getting Out Of Prison?
R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 21: R. Kelly performs at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

For those wondering, the "Same Girl" hitmaker is specifically motioning for a new one in his Chicago case. There, he was found guilty on charges of child pornography and enticement. He was hit with 20 years along with the 30-year bid stemming from his New York racketeering and sex trafficking conviction.

Remember, most of these charges are running concurrently.

In that Chicago case, Kelly is trying to accuse the prosecutors who gave him that bid of misconduct. Specifically, he alleges that Bureau of Prisons officials were plotting to assassinate him inside prison.

We will have to wait and see how this alleged prison infraction messes with this new motion for trial is currently pending.

For the longest time, it was speculated that 2045 was the projected year in which Kelly would be out. That was seemingly confirmed to be fact late last month. December 21 that year will be the day he's more than likely to be free.

