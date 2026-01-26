R Kelly's Projected Release From Prison Has Been Announced

For a long time, it's been reported that disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was going to be getting out in the year 2045. Well, it seems those projections are being solidified as the 59-year-old will indeed have to wait another 19 years before he's a free man. December 21 remains as the specific date as well per a report from CBS News obtained by RapTV.

It's a little unclear as to why this is becoming news again, though. Is it because any chance of him getting out early has been permanently nullified? Perhaps. His most recent efforts to swing things in his favor came back in August 2025. The Chicago native tried to disqualify the U.S. Attorney’s Office from his case which was denied by Judge Martha Pacold.

In her ruling, she blasted Kelly's attempt to do so, essentially calling it "extreme." "To warrant such an extraordinary intrusion into the affairs of a coequal branch as the disqualification of an entire USAO, a defendant must make an equally extraordinary showing. Kelly’s motion does not meet that standard."

R Kelly has also tried to motion for a new trial and immediate home detention, but to no avail.

R Kelly Making Music In Prison

Since he was moved to a medium security facility back in 2023, Kelly's been keeping himself busy. Whenever he's not questioning the legal system, he's making music.

Earlier this month, an audio clip of the balladeer performing over "It Depends" by Chris Brown surfaced, causing controversy as powerful musical figures were pushing it. Breezy and Teddy Riley were promoting it on Instagram which had many scratching their heads.

On top of wishing Kelly a happy birthday, Riley seemingly used this snippet to hint at more music coming soon. "Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo!!! R. KELLY THE KING!!! [crown emoji HAPPY BDAY [crown emoji]."

R Kelly is in the middle of a 30-year prison bid, despite being projected to be freed in about 19 years. He was convicted of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and sex trafficking. Those were handed down in 2021 following his New York trial. Then, in 2022 he was found guilty on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. That case was handled in Chicago.

He's serving most of the charges at the same time.