R Kelly's Projected Release From Prison Has Been Announced

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 07: Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
R Kelly has been in a medium security facility in Butner, North Carolina since April 2023 and trying anything to get out early.

For a long time, it's been reported that disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was going to be getting out in the year 2045. Well, it seems those projections are being solidified as the 59-year-old will indeed have to wait another 19 years before he's a free man. December 21 remains as the specific date as well per a report from CBS News obtained by RapTV.

It's a little unclear as to why this is becoming news again, though. Is it because any chance of him getting out early has been permanently nullified? Perhaps. His most recent efforts to swing things in his favor came back in August 2025. The Chicago native tried to disqualify the U.S. Attorney’s Office from his case which was denied by Judge Martha Pacold.

In her ruling, she blasted Kelly's attempt to do so, essentially calling it "extreme." "To warrant such an extraordinary intrusion into the affairs of a coequal branch as the disqualification of an entire USAO, a defendant must make an equally extraordinary showing. Kelly’s motion does not meet that standard."

R Kelly has also tried to motion for a new trial and immediate home detention, but to no avail.

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

R Kelly Making Music In Prison

Since he was moved to a medium security facility back in 2023, Kelly's been keeping himself busy. Whenever he's not questioning the legal system, he's making music.

Earlier this month, an audio clip of the balladeer performing over "It Depends" by Chris Brown surfaced, causing controversy as powerful musical figures were pushing it. Breezy and Teddy Riley were promoting it on Instagram which had many scratching their heads.

On top of wishing Kelly a happy birthday, Riley seemingly used this snippet to hint at more music coming soon. "Still the King of R&B Bar None!!!! Can’t wait for yall to hear the new music!!! Til then teaser missiles will be dropping!!! It’s about that time for real music!!! #legendary #letsgo!!! R. KELLY THE KING!!! [crown emoji HAPPY BDAY [crown emoji]."

R Kelly is in the middle of a 30-year prison bid, despite being projected to be freed in about 19 years. He was convicted of racketeering, sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and sex trafficking. Those were handed down in 2021 following his New York trial. Then, in 2022 he was found guilty on three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. That case was handled in Chicago.

He's serving most of the charges at the same time.

Release Date: Zion Williamson Shoe Deal Reportedly Coming To An End

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
R. Kelly Returns To Court For Hearing On Sex Abuse Allegations Music R. Kelly Under Fire As Prison Music Begins To Get Industry Push
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0