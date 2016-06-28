projection
- MusicPop Smoke's "Faith" Projected To Debut At #1 On BillboardPop on top. By Karlton Jahmal
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Death Race For Love" On Pace To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200Juice WRLD could land his first #1 album on the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "So Far Gone" Projected To Debut In Top 10 On Billboard 200Drake's 2009 breakout mixtape is heading to the Billboard charts for the first time.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black's "Dying To Live" May Be His First-Ever No. 1 Album: First-Week ProjectionsKodak Black is poised for a solid debut on the Billboard 200.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersXXXTentacion's "Skins" Projected For A Massive First WeekXXXTentacion's fanbase stands as the new school's most loyal. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez' "LoVE me NOw?" First Week Sales Projections Are HereTory Lanez is not expected to grab the No. 1 album of the week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott & Drake's "Sicko Mode" Aiming For Top 10 On Hot 100 ChartTravis Scott's "SICKO MODE" is expected to reach the top 10.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Projected First Week Sales Are Astonishingly High"Ye" is set to move up to 190K equivalent album units.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKanye West Screens "Famous" Video Across Buildings In NYCKanye West is screening his video for "Famous" across in buildings in NYC.By Kevin Goddard