Kevin Goddard
Kevin Goddard is an editor for HNHH. He keeps you in the loop nightly by updating the site with your favorite songs, videos, mixtapes, and news stories, all while maintaining our social media game to be on point. His appreciation for art, and love for sports & fashion makes this Chicago writer very knowledgeable within the entire urban culture. Some of his favorite Hip Hop artists are Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Childish Gambino, Miguel, Lupe Fiasco, Common.
- RelationshipsKendall Jenner Spotted Wearing Devin Booker’s Gold MedalKendall Jenner and DBook enjoy some lake life together after the Olympics.By Kevin Goddard
- GramKid Cudi Says He’s In Search For Professional Blunt Roller In Los AngelesApply now if you live in the LA area.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeChilling Footage Shows Killer Gun Down 21-Year Old In NYC DeliHorrifying footage surfaces of a killer fatally shooting 21-year old Jayquan Lewis in an NYC deli last week.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsAtlanta Falcons First NFL Team To Reach 100% Vaccination: ReportThe Atlanta Falcons have reached 100% vaccination rate for its players.By Kevin Goddard
- TechJamaican Bobsleigh Team Raising Money Through NFT’s For 2022 Winter OlympicsThe Jamaican Bobsleigh team is readying a NFT drop to try and raise money for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBJ The Chicago Kid Delivers A Birthday Tribute To Nipsey Hussle With Cover Of “Double Up"Listen to BJ The Chicago Kid's cover of Nipsey Hussle's "Double Up."By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeTrippie Redd Reportedly Won't Be Prosecuted For Alleged AssaultDespite probable cause, prosecutors have decided not to prosecute Trippie for his alleged assault case.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBelly Taps The Weeknd, Nas, Lil Uzi Vert & More For “See You Next Wednesday”Check out the official tracklisting for Belly's new album before it arrives next Friday!By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDJ Paul Teases “Verzuz" Battle Between Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyIs the long awaited “Verzuz” battle between Three-6-Mafia and Bone Thugs finally on the way?By Kevin Goddard
- SportsTim Tebow Released By Jacksonville JaguarsTim Tebow is no longer apart of the Jacksonville Jaguars.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsJalen Green Blasts City Of Detroit; Compares It To “G League Bubble”Jalen Green doesn't want anything to do with the city of Detroit.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Wayne Offered To Financially Help Ex-Cop Who Saved His LifeLil Wayne has never forgotten "Uncle Bob," the former New Orleans cop who saved his life when he attempted suicide at age 12.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureJake Gyllenhaal Admits He Doesn't Bathe Regularly: “I Find It Less Necessary"Jake Gyllenhaal says he's finding it "less necessary" to bathe everyday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrank Ocean Launches Independent Luxury Company “Homer”Frank is finally launching his fashion project with a collection of fine jewelry.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesChristian Bale’s New Villain Character Revealed For “Thor: Love & Thunder”Christian Bale is unrecognizable as he sets to play the bad guy in Marvel’s upcoming "Thor" movie. Check out the the first pics of him in his role.By Kevin Goddard
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Eminem’s Verse On Nas’ Album: "You Can't Front On This"50 Cent reacts to Eminem paying homage to rap legends on Nas' new album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRuss Shares New Song "Italy"Listen to Russ' new release "Italy."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMs. Lauryn Hill Snaps On Nas' New Album: Twitter ReactsFans take to social media to praise Lauryn Hill for her new verse on Nas’ “Nobody.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsVince Staples Releases Pokemon-Inspired Song “Got ‘Em”Listen Vince Staples' new song "Got 'Em," off the newly released "Pokemon 25: The Red" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- TVNetflix Releases New Teaser For "Stranger Things" Season 4; Premiering In 2022Check out a teaser and glimpse into season 4 of "Stranger Things," dropping next year.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKodak Black Shares New Song "Before I Go" Featuring Rod WaveCheck out Kodak Black's melodic new song "Before I Go" featuring Rod Wave.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West Levitates Out Of Atlanta Stadium During “Donda” LivestreamIn grand fashion, Kanye exited his listening event by levitating out the Mercedes Benz-Stadium in ATL.
By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKanye West & Jay Z’s “Watch The Throne 2” Reportedly Dropping End Of This YearAccording to social media personality Justin Laboy, “WTT 2” is coming in 2021.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMaster P’s Brother C-Murder Claims Sealed Documents Hold Clues To His FreedomC-Murder is claiming that there's DNA evidence being withheld that could help free him.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Video Pulled From Imax Theaters RolloutImax Theaters is no longer premiering The Weeknd's new music video for "Take My Breath" before the release of "The Suicide Squad."By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureIce-T Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing His Wife & Daughter For Still Breastfeeding“She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!!” Ice-T responded with.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsVictor Oladipo Reaches Deal To Stay With Miami Heat: ReportVictor Oladipo is staying in Miami. By Kevin Goddard
- GramLil Uzi Vert Ices Out JT With Four New Eliantte NecklacesLil Uzi Vert shows his love for JT by gifting her with 4-new necklaces.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDr. Dre’s Eldest Daughter Says She’s Homeless & Living Out Her CarDr. Dre's estranged daughter says she can't afford an apartment and is living out her rental car.By Kevin Goddard
- GramVan Lathan Shares His Thoughts On Festivals Cancelling DaBaby“Stop back flipping to excuse bad behavior” - Van Lathan says. By Kevin Goddard
- MusicR. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Singer Is Losing Money & Gaining Weight Ahead Of TrialR. Kelly has asked his lawyer for a new size measurement after gaining weight in jail.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsKemba Walker To Sign With New York Knicks After Thunder Buyout: ReportAfter a buyout from the Thunder, Kemba Walker is joining the New York Knicks.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureMike Tyson Sends Condolences To Fetty Wap Following His Daughter’s PassingIron Mike says he’s “praying” for Fetty Wap following the news of his daughter’s tragic passing.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsConor McGregor Stands On Busted Leg Weeks After Gruesome Injury24 days after breaking both his tibia and fibula, Conor McGregor is seen standing with no crutches.By Kevin Goddard
- GramQuavo Pays His Assistant $5,000 A Day: ReportNot a bad gig for one of his homies.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCasanova & Popcaan Link Up For New Song "Deserve You"Listen to new music from Popcaan and Casanova with "Deserve You."By Kevin Goddard