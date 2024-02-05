Gram
- StreetwearSexyy Red Claims She "Ain’t Gotta Rap" With NSFW Thirst TrapSexyy will always be a controversial figure. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLena The Plug Teases Collab with Adam22's "Search History" in Wild Instagram UploadInfluencer News: Lena The Plug teases a bold collab with Kait Trujillo, hinting at a spicy venture with Adam22's 'search history'.By Axl Banks
- LifeChilli's "Caramel" Comments Raise Colorism Debate On Social MediaThough some are upset with the TLC singer, she doesn't see any harm in speaking her truth.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From RapperBy Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj's Strawberry Blonde Hair Is Sensational, Femcee Poses For Instagram: PhotosIn the caption of her post, Minaj asked the Barbz if they're ready for a preview of her Gag City stage before her Oakland show on March 1st.By Hayley Hynes
- GramCiara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The ProcessFans are loving what they're seeing from the singer.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine Clowned For Recent Video With His GirlfriendFans do not like Tekashi.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsKanye West Gifts Bianca Censori Gorgeous Red Rose Bouquets For Valentine's Day"I know it's past visiting hours / But can I please give her these flowers?"By Zachary Horvath
- GramWack 100 Disrespects Bricc Baby's Dead Family Members While Denying Super Bowl Altercation RumorsWack 100 was not happy.By Alexander Cole
- GramIggy Azalea Roasts Playboi Carti With Thong-Inspired "Who Wore It Better," And Fans Love ItIggy Azalea has never shied away from making fun of Carti.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBig Sean Reveals A New Album Is In The WorksThis would be his first since 2020's "Detroit 2."By Zachary Horvath
- LifeAoki Simmons Hits Block Button On Hater Shaming Her BodyThe model admitted on IG Live that she sometimes accidentally pins people's rude comments when trying to block them.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJada Kingdom Posts Bikini Shots In An Attempt To Disprove BBL RumorsJada Kingdom had to clear some things up.By Alexander Cole
- GramChrisean Rock Continues To Bleed Followers After Getting A Blueface Face TattooFans have been turning their back on the reality star.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearCoi Leray Strikes Fans With Cupid's Arrow In New Savage X Fenty Lingerie CollabCoi is always serving up her body online and this time it is for a massive fashion brand. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Tour Rehearsal Footage Shows "FTCU" Choreography: WatchThe Barbz aren't ready for what Gag City is bringing them.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSexyy Red's Controversial Post-Pregnancy Photo Dump Has Everyone Talking"SEXYY!" is officially a mother of two and fans have a lot to say about it. By Zachary Horvath
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Twerks Up A Storm After "Hiss" Goes Number OneMeg continues to win.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYung Miami Reveals "Yams" Era Trailer And The Fans Are Ready For ItMiami teased this back at the beginning of January. By Zachary Horvath