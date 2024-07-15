"Foolio" Claims He Will Be Voting For Donald Trump As The Unnerving IG Posts Continue

The person behind the keyboard for Foolio remains a mystery.

The legacy of Foolio continues to be carried on in the most disrespectful and chilling manner, as the alleged unknown hacker states that they will be voting for Donald Trump. Ever since the unfortunate passing of the Jacksonville, Florida rapper, someone has been tampering with his Instagram account in particular. They do not seem to be slowing down at all any time soon, and at this point, who knows if we will unearth the troller. This is just one of a dozen plus headlines that "Foolio" has stirred up in the last month or so.

Other unnerving acts consist of the user claiming that the indeed late MC is still alive, taunting his foe Yungeen Ace on multiple occasions, and etc. This support for former President Trump is obviously extremely timely. On Saturday, July 13, the controversial Republican candidate was at one of his more important rallies of his election campaign in the small rural town of Butler, Pennsylvania. During his monologue to the crowd, he was shot at by a now identified 20-year-old man by the name of Thomas Crooks.

Donald Trump Has "Foolio's" Vote In The 2024 Election

Luckily, the multiple attempts to end Trump's life were non-fatal. The only damage done was some blood running down from his right ear. There is a whole lot of debate surrounding this near tragic event, with some saying Trump set this up somehow. Additionally, that same camp also feels that this situation ensures that he will head back to The White House for another four years. Well, it seems that this helped "Foolio" make his decision as the unknown user posted on their IG Story who is getting their vote. "Yall gone have Trump running America like @julio_foolio IG page... Im voting 4 Trump", "Foolio" stated with a clip from the day of the shooting. Overall, a lot of fans are fed up with this person's antics, but that is not going to stop this troller's reign, sadly.

What are your thoughts on "Foolio" claiming to vote for Donald Trump? Do you foresee the alleged hacker of the late rapper's IG account ever reveal themselves? Is this creeping you out still, or is just getting disrespectful in your eyes now? Where do you stand on the assassination attempt debacle? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Foolio and Donald Trump. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music, pop culture, and politics.