The Hip-Hop World Reacts Divisively To Donald Trump Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Doral, Florida
DORAL, FLORIDA - JULY 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club on July 09, 2024 in Doral, Florida. Trump continues to campaign across the country. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, 50 Cent, Sleepy Hallow, and many more rappers addressed the Trump shooting with fans.

The assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump's life yesterday (Saturday, July 13) in Butler, Pennsylvania shocked the world. Many folks reacted wildly to it online, whether with their funniest memes or with their most sobering statements on the matter, including the world of hip-hop. There were a lot of rappers who commented on the Trump shooting via their social media accounts, and the reactions were just as varied as the level of support that rap has voiced for the convicted politician. Some of them issued more comical takes, whereas others expressed how disturbed they are by this incident, which left at least one other person dead in addition to the suspected shooter and two more injured.

Some of the numerous MCs that came out in support of Donald Trump recently (or, to be fair, a while ago) wished the former president well, such as Lil Pump and Sleepy Hallow. Others have yet to post about it publicly online, although we're sure that they have their thoughts on the subject as well, as it was another "shot heard around the world" moment. Either way, they feel glad that the New York business tycoon made it out of this attempt alive. It was a close and terrifying situation.

Plies Reacts To Donald Trump Shooting

Of course, there were other figures in the hip-hop community whose jokes were less sympathetic, but not every Trump critic is like that. Some folks like Kid Cudi made it clear that they don't support him at all, but still expressed their best wishes that everything turn out okay for him. It's important to recognize that just because this attempt might've been birthed by extremism, it doesn't mean that future attempts will be prevented by extremism. As such, President Joe Biden and many others condemned this violence and wished Trump well despite their disagreements with him.

More Rappers React To Assassination Attempt

Meanwhile, we're sure this will further spur the MAGA fervor and elicit a whole lot of chaotic discourse between supporters and detractors. Trump fortunately survived, and we'll see how this impacts the path of the election and its discourse. Maybe this will be a contentious debate between both sides... maybe it's a point of unity. But either way, we know to expect plenty of bars about the subject in the near future.

