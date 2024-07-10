Plies Thinks Donald Trump’s Alleged Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Are Being Downplayed By Mainstream Media

Plies says the media has "failed the American people."

Plies is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind when it comes to politics, and recently, he took to X to do just that. The performer shared his theory that mainstream media is leaning into Joe Biden coverage this presidential election season in order to "bury" Donald Trump's alleged ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“So Trump In The Epstein Files Is Why Mainstream Media Don’t Wanna Let Go Of The Biden Story!!” he wrote earlier this week. “The Longer They Keep That Front & Center In The News. The More They Can Stay Away From The Trump/Epstein Story!!!! In Hopes To Bury It!!!” He shared a follow-up Tweet earlier today, complete with a short clip from a documentary about Trump and Epstein's relationship.

Plies Calls Out Mainstream Media For Joe Biden Coverage

“Wait So It’s A Whole Documentary About Trump & Epstein????” he asked. “What Was Trump Calling Epstein For A 3am?? Man Mainstream Has Failed The American People Badly!! This Is Extremely Embarrassing.” This is far from the first time Plies has been critical of the former U.S. president, or the media, and likely won't be the last. Shortly after Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May, for instance, he was quick to take to social media to share his take on the conviction. Unsurprisingly, he had a lot to say.