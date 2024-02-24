Plies Reacts To Donald Trump Saying Black People Like Him For His Crimes

Plies is once again voicing his distaste for Donald Trump online... although this time, he seems a little bit more forgiving. By now, you've probably already heard of the ridiculous statement that the indicted former president gave the crowd at the Black Conservative Foundation Gala in South Carolina on Friday (February 23). Basically, he suggested that voters in the Black community like him because authorities indicted him on various charges involving hush money, classified documents, election interference, and more. This, in the 77-year-old's mind, means that Black people can relate to his struggles in the justice system because of the legitimate injustices they face -– which don't compare to his crimes.

"Then I got indicted a second time, and a third time, and a fourth time!" Donald Trump expressed. "And a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me. Because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they actually viewed me as I'm being discriminated against," he concluded with a laugh, as if to suggest he knows how ridiculous and untrue this statement is for the most part. Amid many laughing, clown, and clapping emojis, this is what Plies had to say: "(They Criminals Just Like Me). I'm Not Even Gone Lie I'm Starting To Like The Casual Racism He Gives U. Keep Treating Them Like 'Tim Scott' Trump!!! They'll Jump Even Higher For U!!! I Know I Know Trump 2024 #Plies."

Read More: Kanye West Endorses Donald Trump Despite Past Beef

Meanwhile, this is a similar argument to what Fox News anchor Raymond Arroyo had to say about Trump's new shoes recently. "This is connecting with Black America, because they love sneakers," he posited. "This a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen."

Still, there are also some rappers like Peezy who actually like No. 45 -– and his sneakers, too. As such, there's a lot of debate here, but it's easy to see what the real intentions are behind this grifting. Here's to another chaotic election year... For more news on Trump and the latest on Plies, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Rick Ross Questions Donald Trump Supporters: “I Just Don’t Want Nobody To Be Delusional”