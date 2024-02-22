Fox News Commentator Ripped Apart For Saying Black People Will Vote For Donald Trump Because "They Love Sneakers"

Fox News has been known for its biased political commentary over the years. Overall, Fox is a network that has a conservative angle. While it may not be as far right as Newsmax or OAN, it still has a very clear bias. They usually side with the likes of Donald Trump, and they don't have particularly progressive views when it comes to black people or members of the LGBTQ+ community. Today, Fox News is actually under scrutiny for a bizarre rant from Raymond Arroyo that takes aim at black voters.

Speaking on Donald Trump's new sneakers, Arroyo made the claim that Trump's new shoes will lead to votes in the black community. His hypothesis is that black people love shoes and therefore, they will connect with Trump more than they would with Joe Biden. “This a big deal, certainly in the inner city," Arroyo said. "So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, ‘wait a minute, this is cool.’ He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics. And Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.”

Raymond Arroyo Puts Fox News Under Scrutiny

This clip is now going viral and for all of the wrong reasons. As you can imagine, many find this clip absolutely offensive. In the comments over at The Shade Room, many commenters felt like the commentary from Arroyo was belittling and downright racist. "Sir go to the nearest hell ain’t no body in the hood rocking no January 6s," one commenter wrote. "Y’all letting the white people play right in our faces," said another. Clearly, Arroyo should know better. However, this is Fox News, so the bar is going to be below the earth to begin with.

