Kanye West Remixes Donald Trump Sneaker Reveal With "CARNIVAL"

It seems like Ye deleted this shortly after, and if this is actually true and not an edited clip, it looks like he doesn't see Trump as competition.

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

If you didn't already hear, Donald Trump bizarrely unveiled his new sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philly on Saturday (February 17). Apparently the 1,000 available pairs already sold out at about $400 each, and the "NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP" is a pretty ugly golden shoe with a U.S. flag plastered onto it. But that's not what caught a lot of hip-hop heads' attention about these shoes. Instead, it has to do with one of the disgraced former president's strongest allies, and former competitor, within pop culture: Kanye West. According to The Neighborhood Talk, he posted a clip of Trump's sneaker reveal on his Instagram Story with the caption: "This made me smile."

Furthermore, since this clip is not on Ye's IG page at press time, we can't confirm for sure whether he really posted this or this is just an edit. Regardless, it was particularly notable because the video included a snippet of Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti's song "CARNIVAL" instead of the actual music Donald Trump played during this reveal. It would've still made sense if he played the track, though. After all, what better way to soundtrack a bigot than with another?

Kanye West Seemingly Reposts Trump's Sneaker Reveal

All that aside, the Chicago artist did legitimately establish his support of Donald Trump for the 2024 election recently. This is after his own presidential campaign for this season failed to materialize, and following an unsuccessful run back in 2020. Kanye West doesn't seem to be harping on this as much as he was a couple of years ago, which is at least an improvement. However, with all the controversies involved with them right now, we can't say that this is a net positive reunion for anyone.

Meanwhile, with more listening events on the horizon for the 46-year-old, we'll see what else is in his antics bag. As for No. 45... we can't wait to laugh at how he will style his sneakers with a regular suit. Should make for a nice meme, at least. Jokes aside, for more news and the latest updates on Kanye West, log back into HNHH.

