Lil Pump Channels Chrisean Rock With Donald Trump Mugshot Tattoo, Fans Obliterate Him For It

Lil Pump is an artist whose whole career was based on his antics. Sure, he found success with "Gucci Gang," however, many remember him for his beef with J. Cole. Eventually, he had a real conversation with Cole and things eventually cooled down. Since that time, Pump has struggled to maintain his relevancy in the hip-hop world. Overall, he has decided to get himself into the political world. In 2020, he endorsed Donald Trump who infamously referred to him as "Lil Pimp." Since that time, Pump has continued to support the president.

Of course, 2024 is an election year so you can be sure that Lil Pump will be active over the next coming months. His favorite political figure is currently leading the Republican primary and will likely face off against Joe Biden come November. In fact, Pump is getting ready for the election cycle by getting some new ink. Below, you can see that the rapper got a mugshot tattoo of Trump on his thigh. This is a lot like Chrisean Rock, who got Blueface's mugshot on her cheek. Obviously, two different placements, but you know what we mean.

Read More: The Game Isn't Rocking With Lil Pump's New Manicure

Lil Pump Shows Off His New Ink

After Akademiks showcased the tattoo on his IG page, fans immediately began to roast Pump for his most recent decision. "Lil pump is a universal clown," a user wrote. "Republicans will do anything to glaze Trump," said another. Conversely, there was actually some praise for the tattoo. There are a ton of Trump supporters out there, and they believe the tattoo is pretty cool. At the end of the day, Trump is a polarizing figure, and having already won a Presidential election, there is no doubt that he has a lot of fans out there.

One has to wonder if Pump will ever regret this tattoo. If Trump loses a second election in a row, he may have to cover that monstrosity up for all of eternity. Let us know what you think of the tat, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Lil Pump Flexes New Donald Trump-Inspired Hairdo