Lil Pump Shares New Video In Full Makeup Sparking Fan Debate

In a new clip making the rounds online, Lil Pump sparked pretty rigorous debate among fans. In the clip he appears to be wearing a full face of makeup. He appears to have done it for a joke at the expense of girls taking selfies in the truck he's driving. He captioned the video "Is this accurate?" which seems to be in reference to the joke, though some are interpreting the entire clip differently.

In the comments of a repost of the video, fans debate whether he's actually wearing all that makeup or using some kind of filter. "Is this a filter or a real beat? Am I high?" the top comment on the post asks. Many responses to that comment and other comments on the post pose similar questions as fans breakdown his appearance. "Bro using a filter or he got on makeup??" another also asks. Others point out the amount of effort that would have gone into doing his makeup for such a short video. "But, did he make a video making fun of them or was it really to show that’s he’s in one too? Clock that tea!," another top comment reads. Check out the full clip and the divisive fan reactions to it below.

Lil Pump's Makeup Divides Fans

Elsewhere in the comments, fans reference a different recent Lil Pump story. That story was Pump getting his nails done and flexing the manicure online. Unsurprisingly fans were divided and it even inspired The Game to take to the comments to express his disapproval with the move. Pump has never been shy about his fashion and often makes waves these days for changing his appearance frequently.

Pump is also still controversial for his association with Donald Trump. After famously being touted as a supporter on stage during Trump's last campaign, they're still affiliated. The rapper received a shoutout from the former president at a recent rally in Florida. Do you think Lil Pump actually had his makeup done for the short clip, or is he using an impressively accurate filter? Let us know in the comment section below.

