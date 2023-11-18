Lil Pump Flexes New Donald Trump-Inspired Hairdo

It's no secret that Lil Pump never shies away from showing off his undying support for Donald Trump, but recently, the rapper took things to a whole different level. He took to Instagram earlier this week to share a new mirror selfie, posing in an American flag-inspired life vest. What's more, he's seen sporting some red, white, and blue locs, adding a hint of patriotism to his iconic 'do.

“Pump for trump,” he captioned the photo, which he captured on a comically large iPad. As expected, his commitment to the controversial former president has sparked quite the debate in his comments section, but regardless, he appears unfazed. This is far from the first time the Florida native flexed his allegiance to Trump, most recently getting a shout-out from the disgraced political figure himself.

Lil Pump Shows Off His Red, White, And Blue Locs

Back in 2020, Trump welcomed Lil Pump to the stage to thank him for his support at one of his rallies. Unfortunately, the 77-year-old got his name wrong, mistakenly calling him "Lil Pimp." The rapper ran with it, however, changing that to his name on socials. Luckily, Trump seems to have made up for the mishap recently, finally getting his name right when he acknowledged him earlier this month.

He attended Trump's rally in Florida last week, standing up and saluting him. “He’s one of the few — rapper Lil Pump,” Trump said. Of course, Pump was also proudly rocking a MAGA hat. While he's yet to secure the Republican nomination, Lil Pump's doing what he can to guarantee it, even starting a pro-Donald Trump chant during his performance at Ole Miss in October. "We Want Trump," he and the crowd shouted. What do you think of Lil Pump's new Donald Trump-inspired hairstyle? Are you a fan of his patriotic locs? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

