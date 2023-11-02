Lil Pump Hit With New Debt Lawsuit After Paying Back $1.6 Million To The IRS

Lil Pump has seemingly been having a resurgence as of late. However, it's not exactly for musical reasons. Instead, he has been finding himself on numerous in-real-life streams. The likes of Sneako, Adin Ross, N3on, and Fousey have been around Pump on stream. With his music taking a bit of a nosedive in terms of sales, he has pivoted to the online streaming space. After all, it is a pretty lucrative space to be in. There are tons of young fans looking to see what you will do next, and Pump has always been about the antics.

Speaking of antics, in a recent performance, Pump found himself cheering on Donald Trump. He was at Ole Miss when he started a "We Want Trump" chant. He has been on stage with the former President in the past, so this should not have been much of a surprise. Regardless, Pump is back on the political circuit, despite the current climate. Now, however, Pump is facing a lawsuit from IPFS Corporation, according to Radar Online.

Lil Pump Called Out

NARITA, JAPAN - APRIL 21: Rapper Lil Pump is seen on arrival at Narita International Airport on April 21, 2022 in Narita, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Jun Sato/GC Images)

As the report explains, Pump originally owed a debt of $85,000. He has been paying off this debt and only has a little over $8K to go. However, he allegedly hasn't continued with his payment schedule. Moreover, there have been legal fees at play here, and the corporation is looking to get that money back. This has led to a lawsuit in which the company wants the debt and legal fees paid to them as soon as possible.

Recently, Pump had to pay off a $1.6 million debt from the IRS. He was able to do it thanks to the sale of his Miami home. Let us know what you think of this development, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

