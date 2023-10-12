Lil Pump Doubles Down On Trump Support Three Years Later

During the previous election cycles, Donald Trump famously touted the support of Lil Pump. During an appearance they made on stage together Trump famously misidentified him as "Lil Pimp," but the mix-up clearly didn't dissuade Pump from supporting him. In 2020 he dropped the song "LIL PIMP BIG MAGA STEPPIN," where he further expressed support for the controversial candidate. Now three years later as Trump is attempting to make a return to politics amid mounting legal trouble Pump is still considering himself an ally.

In a new series of videos posted to his Instagram story Pump doubled down on his support for Donald Trump. He called out the many fans who had issues with his original take in 2023, hoping that they would have changed their minds by now. Unfortunately from a look into the comments that doesn't seem to be the case. "Lmaoo remember when trump couldn’t even say lil pumps name correctly," the top comment jokes at Pump's expense. "Thought we left this n*gga in 2018," another points out aiming at Pump's lack of relevance. Check out the full series of videos below.

Lil Pump Once Again Expressed Support For Donald Trump

Lil Pump released his album Harverd Dropout in 2019 which contains a lot of his most recent hits. Most commonly it features the Kanye West collaboration and largely disliked joke song "I Love It." It took him 4 years to release a follow-up studio album with Lil Pump 2 arriving earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Pump, his new album was a critical punching bag receiving harsh reviews from nearly every publication that discussed it. The album was also a bit of a commercial dud, with less than half of its songs reaching even 1 million streams in the 8 months since it was released. What do you think of Lil Pump doubling down on his support for Donald Trump in the upcoming election? Let us know in the comment section below.

