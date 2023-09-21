Sneako And Lil Pump Kicked Out Of Top Golf After Disrespecting Staff Member

Sneako is once again in hot water. The controversial streamer was doing a stream at a Top Golf with Lil Pump when his party was asked to leave by a staff member. It's unclear what caused them to be removed. However, the staff member appeared to imply that it was the filming and general disruption they had been causing. Furthermore, Sneako appeared to make things worse when he tried to claim that his cameraman wasn't with them. Additionally, he claimed that he had been making homophobic comments. As the staff member left, Neon and the unseen cameraman made a number of homophobic comments about the man. The group called him a "gay ass fuck" and said that he "just needed some dick".

It's not the only controversy that Sneako has encountered this week. Earlier in the week, a clip went viral on social media of Sneako meeting some of his fans. As he signs autographs and takes pictures with the young boys, the literal children can be heard making incredibly sexist, homophobic, and transphobic remarks. Sneako can be shooting the camera a smug little surprised face. Sneako is open about his disgust and hatred towards the LGBT community. However, it's also clear just how impactful his vile views are on his incredibly young audience. This, mind you, is a man who once asked a girl "just how underage are you?" on a livestream after hitting on her and being told she was underage.

Sneako Continues Trend Of Hateful Speech

Every week is feels like Sneako or one of his crew has made another incredibly hateful comment. Just a few weeks ago, Sneako and Adin Ross were hanging out with Jake Paul. During their livestream, Sneako asked Paul "how many genders there are". Paul repsonded, "three - male, female, and mentally ill." It's a nasty little interaction that certainly got a fair amount of backlash.

However, it remains to be seen what Sneako will do next. His various transphobic and homophobic comments are starting to attract more and more attention. Various LGBT organizations and news outlets are starting to focus more and more of their content on the concerning impact that he has on his very young audience. Despite this, it's unlikely that Sneako is going to change his ways anytime soon. After all, for every person who criticizes his content, there will be several literal children validating him.

