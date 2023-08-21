Fousey & Sneako Swatted On Stream Prior To Attending Lil Pump’s Pool Party

Fousey is having a huge comeback right now thanks to his 24-hour streams on Twitch and Kick. Overall, he is a pretty controversial creator. From his fake pranks to the July 15th, 2018 incident, he has made headlines quite a bit in the past. However, with his latest streaming streak, there are people out there who believe Fousey is reaching his peak powers. It remains to be seen if this is the case, especially since he has been feared to be in a manic state right now. Although, he has denied this is the case.

Yesterday, Fousey found himself on stream with controversial content creator Sneako. Sneako is known for his work in the Red Pill community. This is a community known for its toxicity, as well as its aggression towards women and other groups. Regardless, Fousey linked with Sneako as they were going to attend a pool party hosted by rapper Lil Pump. Unfortunately for them, the night started out pretty rough as they got swatted. For those who don’t know, that is when someone calls the police and claims there is some sort of hostage situation going on. This triggers the police to show up, sometimes with a SWAT team involved.

Cops Called On Fousey

Fousey & Sneako get swatted live on stream pic.twitter.com/dVgYUJzOhk — Sneako Updates (@Sneak0o) August 20, 2023

As you can see in the clip above, this swatting attempt was fairly tame. The police questioned Fousey, who explained how he is constantly dealing with these fake calls. He subsequently told the police that no one was being held at gunpoint and that they were not needed. The police were quite sympathetic to the situation and thanked the streamer for his cooperation. Needless to say, the whole thing was diffused without a single hitch. Although, one has to wonder what Fousey needs to do to get people to stop doing this to him.

Lil Pump Party

As for the Lil Pump party, there was lots of debauchery. You can see some of those clips, below. Let us know what you think of Fousey and his comeback, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Adin Ross gets Fousey to kiss Sneako for 100 Gifted Subs at Lil Pump’s party💀😭 #Kick pic.twitter.com/vcpffYHc13 — fousey clips 24/7 🏀🔥🏆 (@FouseyAlert) August 21, 2023

