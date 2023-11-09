Fousey Teases Fans With His Return To Streaming

Fousey is someone who has had a long career on the internet. Overall, he started off his career in a unique spot. He was one of those prank YouTubers who faked everything. Although a lot of people remember these creators with disdain, it almost feels like one of the lesser evils on the platform. However, since that time, Fousey has gone through numerous ebbs and flows. His July 15th event and subsequent Drake worship in 2018 was a sight to behold. Eventually, he took a break, only to return in 2023 as a full-time livestreamer.

His foray into Kick was a total and complete disaster. Every single day he got himself into more and more trouble. Moreover, it was becoming clear that he was in the midst of a manic episode. He was arrested on his stream and then sent to a mental health institution. Now, however, he is making public appearances again. For instance, Adin Ross just gave him a nice $100K gift on stream. Furthermore, in the tweet below, Fousey revealed his intentions to stream again.

Read More: Fousey Remains In Mental Hospital, Streamer Attempts To Break Him Out

Fousey Speaks

"Never in all my years of social media since 2011 have I gotten this much LOVE and SUPPORT from the internet," Fousey wrote. "I literally prayed for times like this. Time to put my head down, re focus and come back and show everyone why G7 is a MINDSET. See y’all SOOOOOOON!" For some, it is simply too soon to return. However, he wants to show people that he has gotten better. It would be an amazing comeback story, but there needs to be some sort of caution exercised here.

Be sure to let us know what you think of Fousey, in the comments section below. Would you like to see him make a comeback? Or should he stay off the internet longer? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: Sneako Claims He, Adin Ross, And FouseyTube Are Considering Starting A Content House