Fousey Breaks His Silence Amid Stay At Mental Health Hospital

Fousey, AKA FouseyTube, has been making a whole lot of noise in the streaming space as of late. However, this noise isn’t exactly good. For those who don’t know, the man was originally a prank YouTuber. Although, when the prank industrial complex came to an end, he moved on to trying to put on live events. This subsequently led to a manic episode in 2018 which put him in the hospital. From there, he got into YouTube boxing. This ultimately failed and in 2023, he started a 24/7 subathon on Twitch and Kick. Overall, this led to massive success that derailed fast.

In his most recent stream, Fousey was arrested after causing a disturbance at a hotel. He claimed that there was a gun to his head and that he was in danger. However, this was not actually the case. Sure, he was being harassed by another streamer via phone calls. That said, he responded in the worst way possible. His behavior was indicative of a pattern that fans had noticed for weeks. It was clear he needed help, and the authorities took him to a mental health hospital for evaluation.

Read More: FouseyTube Reveals Text Messages With Adin Ross’ Sister

Fousey Is Back

Fousey updates fans from the mental hospital. 🙏❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/zuy2Dmo25m — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 27, 2023

It has been almost a full week since fans have heard from Fousey. Over the weekend, however, he offered an update from the hospital. In the video above, you can see him telling his fans he is disappointed with how they have treated him. He believes they aren’t talking to him enough on Discord and that everyone is simply being “weird.” Moreover, the streamer says that he is being drugged every time he says the wrong thing. It was hard to tell whether or not he was joking. However, there is no timetable on when he will be released.

This is a developing situation, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the entertainment world. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Can Fousey eventually come back from this? Or should he stop the streams for his safety?

Read More: FouseyTube Says The N-Word On Stream While Rapping J. Cole Lyrics