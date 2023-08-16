FouseyTube Reveals Text Messages With Adin Ross’ Sister

There is yet more news concerning Adin Ross’ sister, Naomi. The OnlyFans star recently made headlines after people claimed that Adin, the controversial streamer, spent a little too long looking at a nude bomb (a seemingly innocuous video with NSFW content spliced into it) that featured his sister’s content. However, this new story concerns Naomi and YouTuber Fousey. During an on-stream video call with Adin, Fousey revealed that he had been texting Naomi in recent weeks.

After Adin demanded to see the text, Fousey obliged, holding his phone up to the camera. There is nothing particularly egregious about the texts, it genuinely appears to just be two people talking. Furthermore, Fousey does not imply in any way that there is anything going on between him and Naomi. However, Adin throws a pouty little tantrum because that’s what gets the views.

Adin Ross’ Relationship With His Sister Naomi

This is, of course, not the first time that Adin Ross has gotten weird about people merely interacting with his sister. During a stream in June, Ross opened up an image posted to his community Discord. The image claims to show Drake’s Instagram follows, with the accounts of Ross’ ex and sister at the top of the list. Ross looks at the image in shock for a few seconds before responding. “Damn chat, so Drake decided to follow Pami and Naomi. Drake. You follow them before you even follow me. You don’t reach out, none of that, that’s cool. I just don’t get why. I just don’t understand how you’re going to follow my sister and my ex and not follow me.” The image was fake but Ross’ reaction was very weird and very real.

Meanwhile, Ross is struggling to stay unbanned from Kick, the unmoderated streaming platform that the 22-year-old left Twitch for. In early August, Ross actually managed to violate Kick’s very loose terms of service by directly streaming adult content to his audience. The incident occurred when Ross streamed Monkey.app, a video roulette sight very similar to the infamous Omegle.

