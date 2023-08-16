Adin Ross Ripped Apart After Staring At Naked Picture Of His Sister

Adin Ross keeps getting into trouble.

BYAlexander Cole
Adin Ross Ripped Apart After Staring At Naked Picture Of His Sister

Adin Ross is someone who is known to get himself into a lot of trouble online. Overall, that is what brings people to his streams. On any given night, Ross could have 60,000 people watching him over on Kick. Ultimately, that is why they have given him such a lucrative contract. Although a lot of people may hate him, he is still racking up viewers and going viral every other day. His success is a microcosm of the current internet landscape and how people love a trainwreck.

If you are familiar with Adin and his lore, you probably know about his 27-year-old sister Naomi. She has been part of his videos at times, although not necessarily by choice. Overall, it is usually because someone in his circle is commenting on how attractive she is. Moreover, she currently has an OnlyFans, which has led to a lot of turmoil in Adin’s streams. On numerous occasions, fans have sent Ross videos that eventually cut to her content unexpectedly. As you can imagine, these clips always go viral.

Read More: Adin Ross Says “Free Tory Lanez” On His Stream

Adin Ross Gets Caught Looking

According to Drama Alert, it happened again on Tuesday night. Although, as many were quick to point out, Ross looked at the video for a bit too long. The clip started out with someone playing a first person shooter. However, halfway through, a video of Naomi naked surfaces on the screen. As someone clocked below, Adin looked at the video for 8.5 seconds before finally clicking away. This was rightfully called out for being pretty egregious, and many are looking at Ross as a bit of a deviant. In fact, he has a history of doing this with his sister’s OnlyFans clips.

Fans React

Below, you can find numerous tweets that react to the situation. It is clear that Adin’s fans are pretty disgusted by his reaction. However, Ross doesn’t seem to really care what people think. At this point, it seems like he is doing this because he knows it will get viral. However, there does come a point where you have to draw a line. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below.

https://twitter.com/reseSZN/status/1691658067639783634

Read More: Charleston White Cries Over Adin Ross Situation, Says He’s “Playing A Character Online”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.