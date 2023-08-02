Adin Ross Checks Charleston White Over King Von Criticism: “Von Was A Great Rapper”

Adin Ross confronted Charleston White over his criticism of King Von during a recent discussion on social media. The streamer argued that Von was a “great rapper” while White brought up his life of crime.

“I don’t like what you said about King Von. In my opinion, King Von was a great rapper, made great music, you know. RIP to King Von,” Ross said during the stream. From there, White brought up “all the victims” that the FBI says he killed. “What about those victims, their families?” White asked. Ross and White then went back and forth as to whether Von is more well known for his rapping or murder charges.

Adin Ross Sits Courtside For Lakers-Kings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

It’s far from the only headline-catching moment during Ross and White’s chat. At another point during the stream, White dissed Bronny James. The son of NBA legend LeBron James had recently gone into cardiac arrest. “My heart problem, brother. Let’s stick to Bronny, let’s not look at nothing else. Let’s look at Bronny, bro.” White said at one point. Ross responded: “He’s gonna come back and be good, bro. He’s gonna be good. I know, bro. You have to just trust. I have hope. I know he’s gonna be good. All I want you to say is this, bro. Listen, listen, I know you’re being very ignorant right now. You’re being very ignorant. All right, I’m not gonna let you even speak on that, bro, because it’s such a sensitive topic. I know him personally, man.”

Adin Ross Discusses King Von With Charleston White

White then interrupted Ross to remark, “Fuck Bronny. F*ck, I don’t give a f*ck about LeBron, man. F**k that boy.” Ross quickly ended the stream in response while saying: “I’m done, bro. I’m done with that shit, bro, I’m done with that, bro. I’m doing that, bro. Y’all could put me soft. All you want, bro.”

