Charleston White Disses Bronny James While Live With Adin Ross

Charleston White is someone who exists solely to poke the bear. Every single time you hear his name, it is because he is doing something wild on social media. Overall, he is a very disrespectful person. Whether it be his enemies or those he doesn’t even know, he always has to say the most ridiculous thing possible. Although this does get him into trouble, he simply keeps doing it. Of course, this helps gain him clout, and if he were to stop, people would forget about his existence entirely.

Recently, Charleston White found himself on a livestream with the likes of Adin Ross. Ross is also a provocateur of sorts who has gotten himself into trouble in the past. However, during this particular livestream, it was clear that White was the aggressor, while Ross was taken a bit off guard. In the video clip below, you can see the extent of the interaction. As it turns out, things were going fine until White decided to bring up Bronny James and his recent medical emergency.

Charleston White x Adin Ross

Adin Ross ended his live with Charleston White after he disrespected Bronny James pic.twitter.com/EzGbW7RjQI — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 1, 2023

Last week, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Overall, this was a frightening story that had the sports world rallying around the 18-year-old. However, White decided to get disrespectful about the whole thing. When Adin warned him to tread lightly in regards to his friend, White said “f*ck Bronny.” This subsequently prompted Ross to end the livestream, once and for all. It was yet another example of Charleston White flying just a bit too close to the sun.

Although, we truly doubt this will stop him from acting in this manner. It has become his staple, and he is more than happy to stir the pot for thousands of viewers. Whether or not someone ever truly checks him for it, remains to be seen. Let us know what you think of his comments about Bronny, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

