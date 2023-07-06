Speaking on the We Are Florida podcast, YouTube personality and comedian Charleston White opened up about the current events in pop culture, especially the hip-hop community. After dismissing the 2023 BET Awards — “I ain’t into that bullsh*t” — they got onto the topic of Lil Uzi Vert. Their latest album, Pink Tape, dropped recently. The second track on the list, “Suicide Doors,” features a rant White did speaking on Lil Uzi. “But I know [they’re] a sissified-looking n*gga that put fingernail polish on [their] motherfucking nails and wear dresses,” White says in the intro to the song.

While Lil Uzi Vert could’ve been really mad about Charleston White going after their manhood, they instead used it as the intro to one of the most important tracks on the album. Not only that, they have to pay him royalty checks for using his voice. “Yeah, I’m happier than a b*tch,” White says on the podcast when asked about his reaction. He explains that Vert’s people contacted him for permission to feature his rant on the song, and they ended up cutting White a “pretty nice check,” with future publishing checks on the way.

Charleston White & Lil Uzi Vert Collab

Charleston is incredibly grateful for the rapper including him on the tracklist, saying that Uzi really blessed his game. “Shout out to [Lil Uzi Vert],” Charleston White said on the pod. “Cause I wasn’t speaking [favorably] of [them], right? So [they] could’ve got [offended] and be like, ‘Nah, f*ck that [guy].” Getting paid by a person you were dissing not too long ago? That’s one hell of a flex by the number-one rapper in the world right now.

The podcast episode features a lot of White-hot takes, including being out on award shows. Charleston White is also not a fan of football or basketball. Considering he just had five shows in Jacksonville, FL, it seems like he’s too busy to worry himself about other areas of popular culture. However, he’s overall pleased to be on a Lil Uzi Vert track. (Especially if the money keeps pouring in.)

