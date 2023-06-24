Charleston White recently hopped on social media to let followers know that he was behind the arrest of Bricc Baby. White explained that the rapper had a “$10,000 stack on his head,” which he says he had his eye on.

“I made a federal report, N***a,” White explains, “First I called Houston and made the report to Houston.” He then reveals that a friend of his who works in law enforcement assisted him in making the report. “He’s now going around telling all the gang information,” he claims. “The feds see he’s got a loose lip,” White continues, “So he may give up some information.” “I’m telling you the honest to God truth,” he insists, “It’s what I did.”

Charleston White Says He Just Wanted A “Bag”

“All I wanted was a bag,” White continues, flashing his “special forces” badge. Charleston White shared his thoughts on another rapper’s arrest earlier this month. After Boosie Badazz was taken into custody following a court appearance on June 14, White took to social media to weigh in. He told Boosie, “Now, God done also gave you what you asked for. You want to be a hero to the streets? You want to be a street prophet? So God needs a Daniel. And who better to play Daniel than you?” “Since you so muthaf**king gangsta and you got all these gangsta codes and ethics, put your suit on like Melle Mel, ni**a, ’cause you ’bout to be sentenced,” he claimed.

Last month, White also accused Finesse2Tymes of child neglect, reporting him to officials. “I wanna make a report of child neglect and child endangerment,” he said on the phone call to police, “I got a video that was sent to me that was made by this child online making threats.” He went on to tell officials, “There’s videos of this child in the clubs at night with convicts, thugs around drugs and guns, and the kid’s name is Lil King. He’s a popular little rapper, so I have a video that I can send you that you guys can really pull up on YouTube called ‘Lil King Goes In On Charleston White.’”

