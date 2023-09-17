feature
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Praised By Fans For Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures 1" FeatureThe Big Boss Rabbit is one of plenty of notable guests on this new collab album, also including Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Durk.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMeek Mill Reminds Critic He's Earned "Over $100M" Amid Feature Price BacklashEarlier this week, Meek Mill claimed that he won't accept less than $250K for a verse.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMeek Mill Called Out For His Explanation Of Charging $250K For A FeatureFans don't understand how Meek Mill can charge $250,000 for a feature.By Cole Blake
- MusicFinesse2tymes Lives Up To His Name, Sells Two Artists The Same VerseTG Kommas recently put Finesse2tymes on blast.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicErica Banks Slams 1501 Exec For Suggesting She Has Beef With Nicki MinajErica Banks is fed up.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYoung Thug Seemingly References RICO Case On Kid Cudi's "INSANO""I told the b*tch she can't be chargin' me for Saint Laurent," Young Thug raps.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The MostRozay's relationship with the 6ix God goes way back, and he named this iconic 2012 track as one of his favorite memories with him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAndre 3000 Thanks Frank Ocean For "Blessing" Post-Outkast Career, Among OthersThe Atlanta legend reflected on how artists' desires to work with him gave him an opportunity to keep doing what he loves.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicZaytoven Discusses He & His Son's Projects, Christian Hip-Hop, Experiences At AfroTech, & What's To Come In 2024Zaytoven took the time to speak with HNHH about his busy 2023 and what big things are in store heading into next year. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTootie Raww Expresses Frustration With NBA Youngboy Over Uncleared Feature: "F**k YB"Like father, like son.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKodak Black Blasts Latto For Not Clearing His Name In Sexual Favors AccusationWhile Latto never named the artist outright, she had said that a feature on her album asked for sexual favors to get it through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConsequence Explains How He Secured A YNW Melly FeatureConsequence explained how he got a YNW Melly feature on his new album.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsIce Spice Tells Fans She's Dating Somebody, But Won't Say WhoSpice revealed she's dating someone, but won't say who it is.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset Reveals Why Playboi Carti's Not On "Set It Off"Offset recently teased a collab with Playboi Carti, but it's no longer on his new album.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSexyy Red Thanks Drake For Including Her On "For All The Dogs"Sexyy Red and SZA are featured on Drake's new track, "Rich Baby Daddy."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicOffset Hints At Why Playboi Carti's Not On "Set It Off"Fans were disappointed to learn that Offset and Playboi Carti's collab will no longer appear on "Set It Off."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Bets A Free Feature On A Basketball GameHe backed up his big talk with swish after swish.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music6ix9ine Denies Paying Kodak Black $1 Million For Feature On "Shaka Laka"Apparently, their collaboration came about as a promotional opportunity for a vape company that financed the whole thing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares