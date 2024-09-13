Doechii Reveals Why She’s Not Ready To Collaborate With Kendrick Lamar

According to Doechii, she'd "absolutely love" to work with Kendrick Lamar.

Doechii recently unleashed her new project Alligator Bites Never Heal, which has earned her a great deal of praise from fans and peers alike. TDE's Top Dawg was even quick to compare her to Kendrick Lamar, claiming that the mixtape evokes similar feelings in him that he did in his early days. “@doechii Alligator Bites Never Heal out now !! What are your thoughts & standouts so far ? I have the same feeling I had when KDOT dropped Section 80,” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s 1 of those ones 4sho !!!! #TDE20 #TimelessClassicMusic."

Of course, this prompted supporters to demand a collab. During her recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Doechii confirmed that she's more than open to one. According to her, however, she's not quite ready yet.

Doechii Says She Doesn't Have The Right Record Yet

“I’ma say this. I don’t assume anything and I also don’t feel entitled to a Kendrick feature," she said when asked whether or not she "expected" a verse from Kendrick. "But I would absolutely love that. That’s the goal. I’m sure that like, for my debut project, eventually I’m gonna ask Top if he could ask Kendrick, or ask Kendrick myself and see what comes from that." Doechii continued, revealing that she doesn't feel like she has the right record yet. She says she wants to approach the collab a certain way, which she's not prepared for at this point.

“I’ma be real. I don’t think I have the record right now for that opportunity. I think I would have to come a certain way and I don’t think I’m ready for that," she explained. Fortunately, it appears as though fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear them on the same track. What do you think of Doechii claiming that she doesn't have the record for a Kendrick Lamar feature at this point? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.