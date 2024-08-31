Doechii Makes A Statement With "Alligator Bites Never Heal"

There's no sugarcoating it anymore, Doechii is now on the verge of superstar status after dropping off Alligator Bites Never Heal . This is the debut mixtape from the Tampa, Florida rapper and singer and its via Capitol Records and Top Dawg Entertainment. The 26-year-old rolled out the red carpet for this project slowly but surely through her SWAMP SESSION series on YouTube. Out of all of the songs, the ones that have made the final cut include "NISSAN ALTIMA" , "BULLFROG", "BOOM BAP" , and "CATFISH". Throughout her career, the "What It Is" MC has always been able to mix humor and aggressiveness in her music. However, Doechii is now adding more layers to some of her tracks on Alligator Bites Never Heal.

"STANKA POOH" is perhaps the greatest example of this, as she raps about her mortality and the type of legacy she would leave behind if she were to die today. On "DENIAL IS A RIVER", Doechii gets introspective about a wacky breakup, various stages in her career trajectory, as well as her addictions all while being dynamic and comical in her vocal delivery. Another reason why this mixtape is excellent is because of the irony of "BOOM BAP". We talked about this track previously and how it's about how Doechii views herself as more than a "rappity rap" MC. However, a lot of this LP sees her perform over modernized 90's era boom bap and with great succession at that. Outside of some of the best tracks being a little too short, this will go down as one of the most underrated listening experiences of 2024. Doechii is here y'all.