ScHoolboy Q Gives Doechii Her Flowers For Her New Mixtape

TDE stands tall... Hopefully there's a collab on the way!

Doechii's new mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal is probably the best project you'll hear this week, and the Internet is absolutely loving it. Fans new and old are giving this record its due praise, expressing even more excitement for her career and for her next big splash. Moreover, the TDE signee got love from a lot of her hip-hop peers and from her label mates themselves, such as a recent tweet from ScHoolboy Q. "Just Here to say DOEcHii… dats all I care about at da moment," he expressed. Many listeners certainly share that sentiment, with many remarking that we can expect some amazing things from her next album if this is just the mixtape stuff.

As such, Doechii is one of those rare careers in which the hype cycle around her only continues to grow rather than fall into question with each subsequent release. It's definitely a lot of pressure, and one that many of her femcee peers are even more subjected to due to how fast their rises to fame are in public perception. But the "BOOM BAP" lyricist is different in that she seems to gain more fans with each move, developing her artistry and showing off her versatility with ease. These are even clear lyrical themes on Alligator Bites Never Heal, so we know that she is just as cognizant of this expectation.

ScHoolboy Q Praises Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal

But where other artists would rather replicate and retread, Doechii occupies multiple lanes and can make a hit out of a wealth of skills and talents. This is especially the case for her Swamp Sessions series, in which various songs display the sheer hunger and creativity beneath. "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "FLORIDA WATA" are easy standouts, and should be a part of any deep dive into this catalog.