ScHoolboy Q Leads An Anti-Snitching Campaign In New "THank God 4 Me" Music Video: Watch

One of the best "BLUE LIPS" tracks gets a gorgeous visual treatment.

ScHoolboy Q's BLUE LIPS continues to be one of 2024's best and most impactful albums, and one of its finest and most balanced bangers just got the love it deserves. In the visuals for "THank god 4 me," the TDE rapper, director Omar Jones, and their team bring forth a lot of visuals alluding to snitching, loyalty, the American dream, diving into one's psyche, and camaraderie. He even included a snippet of the track "BANG YOUR HEAD" (which features Q) from TDE affiliate and frequent BLUE LIPS presence, Devin Malik. That cut's off his new album DEADSTOCK, which you should absolutely check out if you haven't already. All in all, it's exactly the type of impressive visual treatment and homegrown love that you'd expect.

What's more is that ScHoolboy Q also added his talents to a lot of other hip-hop moments this year. For example, he recently featured on The Alchemist's "Ferraris In The Rain" off of his soon-to-come LP, The Genuine Articulate. In the case of the alleged conversation between Q and J. Cole for the latter to drop out of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, then those talents are just common sense, concerned sensitivity, and just looking out for his fellow MCs.

ScHoolboy Q's "THank God 4 Me" Music Video: Watch

Elsewhere, ScHoolboy Q is also leading the charge for the hype around fellow TDE member Doechii's excellent mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. He sung its praises online, and all this goes to show just how much more he's done this year beyond just dropping a surefire AOTY finalist. Sometimes, artists drop and disappear altogether, but seeing Q in this space as of late is always a treat. That's especially the case when he can nurture and further push the great songs and ideas he discusses on the album, of which "THank god 4 me" is a clear standout.