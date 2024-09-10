ScHoolBoy Q & The Alchemist Trade Bars On New Single "Ferraris In The Rain"

The Alchemist is dropping a new album.

ScHoolBoy Q is coming off the album Blue Lips which many feel to be the best of the entire year. Meanwhile, The Alchemist has also been having an amazing year. In fact, his biggest song was part of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, "Meet The Grahams." Yesterday, it was revealed that this morning, they would be premiering a new collaboration called "Ferraris In The Rain." Moreover, it was revealed that The Alchemist is dropping an album called The Genuine Articulate.

Well, the song has just dropped as promised, and it is incredible. Throughout the song, we get The Alchemist's infamous sampling style. Meanwhile, he is the one who kicks off the song with some smooth flows and clever bars. Eventually, ScHoolBoy Q takes over and makes his presence felt. The two have great chemistry, and the slight beat switch at the end of the song makes the whole collaboration come together. If there is one thing for certain, it is that we are excited about this new Alchemist album.

ScHoolBoy Q x The Alchemist

